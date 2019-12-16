Knorr-Bremse wins major order for brake actuators

Knorr-Bremse, the world’s leading manufacturer of braking systems and supplier of additional subsystems for rail and commercial vehicles, has won a major order to supply brake actuators to a European customer. The supply agreement underpins Knorr-Bremse’s market-leading position in the field of actuators in the European truck and bus market.

By winning a major order worth low three-digit millions of euros, Knorr-Bremse has secured the future of its existing scope of supply to a key-account customer in Europe. Over the next eight years, from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2027, Knorr-Bremse is to supply more than three million brake actuators to the customer.

Along with NG3 and NG5 spring brake actuators, the order also comprises Optimized Brake Chambers (OBC). “We are very pleased that the customer was impressed by our actuator portfolio and that we were able to win through against the competition,” said Bernd Spies, Chairman of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. “The new supply agreement also marks a further milestone in our long-standing collaboration with this European customer. As the market leader in the field of actuators, we set ourselves the very highest standards. Safety is part and parcel of Knorr-Bremse’s DNA.”

Knorr-Bremse’s spring brake actuators feature hallmark reliability and durability. The crimping technology employed, for example, in the NG5 spring brake actuators and Optimized Brake Chambers improves the robustness of the actuator and thus the safety of the braking system as a whole. Knorr-Bremse was the world’s first supplier of crimped brake actuators and the company retains its market leadership in this sector to this day.

SOURCE: KNORR-BREMSE