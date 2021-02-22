Knorr-Bremse CVS plants in Dalian and Shiyan together produce 1 million compressors in calendar year 2020

Knorr-Bremse Braking Systems for Commercial Vehicles (Dalian) Co., Ltd and Knorr-Bremse DETC Commercial Vehicle Braking Technology Co., Ltd together recently celebrated the production record of 1 million compressors for commercial vehicles by the two locations in the calendar year 2020. This marks a milestone in Knorr-Bremse’s drive to keep pace with accelerating customer demand for core parts in China. Knorr-Bremse is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems.

A joint ceremony was recently staged at the Dalian and Shiyan plants to mark production of the company’s 1 millionth compressor in 2020. The historic moment was jointly witnessed by the management team and all the employees in Dalian and Shiyan through a synchronized video link. Mr. Fei Xia, Executive Vice President of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems China, attended the event, which was hosted by Product Group Compressor Leader Mr. Jiahui Teng.

“This is a uniquely exciting moment, as not long ago we also celebrated the one millionth visco-damper. We are proud that our whole team across the regions has obtained high recognition from our customers through top-quality performance and superb service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Fei Xia. On behalf of the management team, Mr. Xia presented the history of the company’s air compressor business in China and gave an encouraging speech. “There is no doubt that Knorr-Bremse has established a market leading position on the commercial vehicle compressor market in China. Furthermore, in combination with the widespread application of Knorr-Bremse air treatment in China, the company has secured a unique and essential position. We are confident that, through close cooperation and deep market penetration, we will open up new horizons,” Mr. Xia added.

Production of air compressors for new-energy and conventional vehicles

The two manufacturing plants for air compressors are currently running smoothly at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems China. The main customers of the Shiyan plant are Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Company Limited (DFCV) and Dongfeng Cummins Engine Co., Ltd (DCEC). The Dalian plant mainly develops and produces air compressors for braking systems for new-energy and conventional vehicles. The plant has developed products for almost all of the National VI platforms for medium and heavy-duty engines and serves Japanese customers as well. The company also provides core parts for top Chinese OEMs including FAW and DFCV, and engine makers such as WPCL and Cummins, as well as supplying low-noise and low-vibration electric compressors for use in new-energy buses. Knorr-Bremse is a reliable partner to leading Chinese customers.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse