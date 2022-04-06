Knorr-Bremse and Alltrucks Truck & Trailer Service offer a customer-focused vehicle repair service for all Knorr-Bremse trailer and aftermarket components

Europe-wide workshop network set up in cooperation with Alltrucks for making fast, straightforward repairs to Knorr-Bremse trailer and aftermarket components

Knorr-Bremse is simplifying the remediation of acknowledged defects by setting up a new vehicle repair service. Together with the Europe-wide Alltrucks cross-brand, full-service workshop network, Knorr-Bremse now offers commercial vehicle fleets a one-stop solution. Participating Alltrucks workshops are authorized to directly decide whether to accept or reject defects according to Knorr-Bremse’s warranty conditions.

“Our new vehicle repair service offers tangible benefits for all concerned. Fleet operators and drivers no longer need to turn to their usual sources of supply to make straightforward repairs to Knorr-Bremse components, as they did before. They can now arrange to have defects dealt with and rectified directly by the Alltrucks pan-European network of partner workshops, based on Knorr-Bremse’s warranty criteria. This also means they benefit from a safer repair process thanks to the usual, very high quality standards – authorized by Knorr-Bremse – applied to claim inspections and decisions,” explains Alexander Wagner, Vice President Aftermarket / TruckServices EMEA at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems, as he describes the new vehicle repair service. “At the same time, fast decision-making processes and repair standards based on the manufacturer’s specifications reduce the downtime of the vehicles involved. Trailer manufacturers benefit from reduced labor and costs. And the new process also has numerous advantages for Alltrucks workshops. For example, the time required to document quality assurance cases can be optimized using our dedicated Internet portal, meaning they can start on repairs immediately and process every assignment without delay,” adds Wagner.

Homer Smyrliadis, Managing Director of Alltrucks, comments that: “We’re delighted that the Alltrucks workshop network has been authorized to deal with warranty claims on Knorr-Bremse systems. This means that Alltrucks partners can now offer all their customers a comprehensive service for any Knorr-Bremse trailer and aftermarket components in their trailers and tractor units. From rapid inspection and diagnostics through to immediate decision-making and high-quality repairs, the new process will increase valuable driving time for fleet operators and so ensure greater customer satisfaction and efficiency.”

The new vehicle repair service and claim handling process covers all Knorr-Bremse trailer components in new vehicles, as well as aftermarket components, irrespective of the makes of vehicles in which they are installed. The Alltrucks workshops taking part in the Knorr-Bremse vehicle repair service will apply Knorr-Bremse’s warranty conditions when assessing each claim. Users may therefore submit claims to an Alltrucks workshop for commercial vehicle components purchased within 24 months of the commercial vehicle’s initial registration, or in the case of aftermarket components, within 24 months of the component’s installation in the commercial vehicle. The workshop will then inspect the component to check the validity of the claim, and decide whether it is justified. The only exception to the above is the warranty period for components in the EconX® product line, where claims must in all cases be submitted within 12 months of the component’s installation in a commercial vehicle.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse