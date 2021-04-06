KINTO Europe formally established to harmonise and accelerate Toyota’s mobility services growth in Europe

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) announces it has officially established KINTO Europe GmbH, a limited liability company with headquarters in Cologne, Germany. Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), Japan will hold 51% of the company’s shares, with the remaining 49% owned by TME. Both TME and TFSC are wholly owned by Toyota Motor Corporation, based in Japan. The new entity will be headed by CEO Tom Fux.

In addition to hosting the Full Service Lease activities previously covered by Toyota Fleet Mobility (TFM), KINTO Europe GmbH will also accommodate all other KINTO-branded mobility services developed by Toyota. The newly established company will oversee services such as car subscriptions, car sharing, car-pooling and multi-modal solutions, tailored to suit businesses, organizations, cities and private individuals.

Towards mobility as a business

As Toyota transitions from being a car manufacturer to becoming a mobility company, KINTO is leading the way to grow the company’s total European business by adding new and innovative mobility services to its core business of manufacturing, selling cars and providing a memorable customer experience. Toyota’s European strong retailer network will continue to play a key role in the ongoing shift from ownership to on-demand usership. Evolving into Mobility Service Providers, they will be uniquely positioned to meet customers’ mobility needs.

Our vision is to be the preferred service provider for each mobility need. To that end, we are building our own roadmap as there is simply no predefined approach. We are confident that we have unique strengths and capabilities that differentiate us from other players in the mobility space. KINTO is not one single service or product bound by any one location. Instead, we aim at providing a one-stop-shop mobility solution for all customers by proposing a truly diversified range of services, from vehicle leasing and subscriptions to full usership like car-sharing, car-pooling and beyond, towards asset-free mobility services. Tom Fux, CEO KINTO Europe

New KINTO entities in five main European markets

The roadmap includes market by market deployment of KINTO-branded services across Europe. In order to consolidate these ambitious expansion plans and implement the appropriate levels of local mobility services, the company’s five main markets have either established their own dedicated KINTO organisations either they are in the process of registering: KINTO España S.L. (Spain), KINTO Italia SpA (Italy), KINTO Deutschland GmbH (Germany) and KINTO France SAS (France). KINTO UK already exists since mid-last year, after the business acquired Inchcape Fleet Solutions (IFS).

KINTO footprint in Europe

After launching the mobility brand early 2020, establishing KINTO Europe is the latest step in the journey from mobility as a project to mobility as a business, with a view of truly delivering ‘Mobility for All’. KINTO is part of Toyota’s global vision to provide all kinds of services related to the mobility of people, all around the world. In Europe, KINTO is already active in nine countries: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Portugal and is expanding quickly.

KINTO will be offering six services:

KINTO One – all-inclusive leasing service

KINTO Flex – flexible vehicle subscription service

KINTO Share – car sharing services, from corporate to public and residential customers

KINTO Ride – ride-hailing service

KINTO Join – corporate car-pooling solution for employees

KINTO Go – multi-modal aggregator, coordinating services such as journey planning, public transport ticketing and parking.

All services will be supplemented by KINTO Protect, a range of mobility focused insurance, warranty and restitution products provided by Toyota Insurance Services (TIS).

KINTO – as in ‘Kintoun’

The KINTO mobility brand has been established as a distinct and dedicated brand to connect and engage with a younger and wider group of customers. KINTO is derived from the Japanese word Kintoun or Flying nimbus, a cloud which provides on-demand transportation for a famous animated character in Japan. Just like Kintoun, KINTO wants to be available every time a customer looks for easy and clever ways to move around, whenever, wherever.

Outline of KINTO Europe

Name KINTO Europe GmbH Location Toyota-Allee 5, 50858, Cologne, Germany Shareholders Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), Japan (51%), Toyota Motor Europe (TME) (49%) (TFSC and TME are wholly owned by Toyota Motor Corporation) CEO Tom Fux Established April 1, 2021 Activities Marketing, sales and management of operational car leasing, including Full Service leasing, fleet management services as well as Mobility Products

SOURCE: Toyota