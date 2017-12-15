Kia wins Manufacturer Warranty Scheme of the year at the Workshop Awards

Kia Motors (UK) Ltd. is delighted to announce it has been awarded Manufacturer Warranty Scheme of the Year at the 2017 Workshop Awards.

At the inaugural event, the awards celebrated the important work undertaken in the service and repair industry. The judges commended Kia for its quick resolution time and availability of parts.

Commenting on the win, Hamish McCowan, After Sales Director of Kia Motors (UK) Ltd. said: “We are delighted to receive this award. Since launch in 2007, our customers have benefitted from the security and peace of mind the seven year warranty provides. We are yet to be matched in terms of level of cover and simplicity of our warranty scheme.”

James Baggott, founder of Workshop Magazine, said: ‘There’s no doubt that Kia cars are popular with motorists because of their seven-year warranty – but this award looks at things from the point of view of the service and repair professionals who work on them during that period.

‘Garages told us that carrying out warranty work is painless with Kia – with a speedy processing scheme in place and good availability of parts. The sheer amount of positive feedback about Kia warranties made this a relatively easy category to judge, in actual fact – so well done indeed.’

Kia was recognised for its industry-leading seven year warranty which covers the entire Kia range. All Kia models are protected for up to seven years or 100,000 miles whichever comes first. Now in its tenth year, the scheme continues to lead the market with a clear, simple and transparent warranty.

Workshop Magazine is a monthly magazine for garage owners, managers and automotive technicians and is the sister publication of Car Dealer.

