‘Kia Promise’ extends vehicle warranties worldwide

Kia Motors Corporation has announced the launch of the ‘Kia Promise’ today, a global warranty extension program for its vehicles. The Kia Promise is designed to support Kia customers whose movements may be limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kia Promise is effective in 142 countries, and covers all vehicles with original Kia warranties that expire between February 1 and April 30, 2020. The program extends the warranty of all eligible vehicles to June 30, 2020.

Kia Motors believes that more than 500,000 customers worldwide could benefit from the Kia Promise warranty extension.

With many countries and businesses taking precautionary measures to counteract the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kia Promise aims to help customers who may be unable to visit a workshop during this time. The program also supports customers who are not able to bring their car in for free servicing in the midst of the global public health emergency.

Sangdae Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Customer Experience Division at Kia Motors Corporation, commented: “By extending Kia’s comprehensive warranty cover to customers who may be affected by the pandemic, Kia Motors hopes they have one less thing to worry about during this time. Our goal is to help to alleviate any concerns our customers have about vehicle maintenance during periods of social distancing.”

Kia Motors will contact all affected customers separately in the coming days, with more details on the Kia Promise program.

Prioritizing the safety, health and well-being of its customers, business partners and employees, Kia Motors continues to closely monitor COVID-19 developments in communitites where it does business. The company continuously strives to prevent infections at its facilities while working with federal, state and local authorities, complying with all standards set by those entities.

SOURCE: Kia