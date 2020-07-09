Kia Motors’ response to COVID-19

In the face of extraordinary challenges posed by an unprecedented public health crisis, Kia Motors is joining the global effort to combat COVID-19.

Kia recognizes the sacrifices made by healthcare professionals and volunteers globally, and is providing fleets of vehicles to frontline personnel to facilitate mobility at a time when they need it most.

The company is also working closely with governments to support communities that have been hit hardest by the pandemic in the form of financial donations and provision of medical and personal protection equipment.

Kia has also established a range of national and international after sales service programs to offer peace of mind to customers who may be facing financial strains or mobility restrictions during this time.

Finally, the company has introduced a range of measures to create a safe working environment for its employees in all regions to ensure their health and safety throughout this time.

Our efforts around the world

Global

‘Kia Promise’ global warranty and service interval extension program

Payment deferral program*

Digital showroom and online vehicle purchase platform*

Free vehicle disinfection service*

Building disinfection and provision of personal sanitation items*

Employee blood drive and fundraising*

*Implemented in select countries, where available

Africa and Middle East

Live Stream Showroom launched, offering customers one-on-one digital consultation with dealers to explore design and features of vehicles from their homes in countries such as Bahrain , Kuwait , Pakistan , Qatar , and Saudi Arabia

, , , , and Campaign to raise COVID-19 awareness, providing guidance to avoid infection and fun stay-at-home ideas for customers in countries such as Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Oman

Americas

Fleet of vehicles and funds provided to assist mobility of food and supplies in Canada through #PowerToGive partnership with Food Banks Canada

through #PowerToGive partnership with Food Banks Canada Donation of face shields to Public Health Canada for medical facilities in Canada

Fleet of vehicles provided to Red Cross to assist rescue efforts in Colombia

Assembly and donation of ventilators for hospitals in Ecuador

Donation of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals in Mexico

Expert consultation established in Mexico to support local government’s pandemic response in line with that of the Korean government

to support local government’s pandemic response in line with that of the Korean government Protective face shields produced at Georgia manufacturing plant and delivered to Georgia Emergency Management Agency and other medical facilities nationwide, and donation of funds to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Foundation Emergency Response Fund in U.S.

Delivery of face shields to medical facilities nationwide by “Tellurider” volunteers under Kia’s Accelerate The Good initiative in U.S.

Donation to aid homeless youth population during pandemic in U.S.

Asia

Support for healthcare workers in China , including donation of medical supplies and introduction of special discounts

, including donation of medical supplies and introduction of special discounts Production and donation of masks to communities, customers, suppliers, dealers, and employees in China

Donation of emergency supplies and funds to local governments and medical facilities in China

Donation of funds to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in India

Donation of masks and protection equipment for medical staff in India

Training center buildings provided as treatment facility in Korea

Free maintenance of vehicles for at-risk groups in Korea

Donation of supplies for online schooling to underprivileged students, and personal protection items to local residents in Korea

Europe

Recovery support for customers and local communities through #KiaMovingWithYou initiative, which includes supplying fleets of vehicles, donating funds to support healthcare services and charities, and creating fun stay-at-home activities for customers across Europe

Fleet of vehicles provided for transport of seniors and children and delivery of food and medicine in Czech Republic

Fleet of vehicles provided to Red Cross and local hospitals to support mobility of healthcare workers in France

Fleet of vehicles provided to medical center to support mobility of healthcare workers in Hungary

Fleet of vehicles provided to support grocery deliveries to at-risk groups through the #Italiakiama initiative in Italy

Donation of disinfectant to support young children, their families, and medical staff in Poland

Fleet of vehicles provided to support mobility of volunteers delivering food and basic necessity items to people in self-isolation at home, and donation to #MyVmeste fund in Russia

Donation of funds, masks, and medical equipment to Red Cross, University Hospital in Martin, and other organizations in Slovakia

Fleet of vehicles provided to hospitals under the #YoCedoMiCoche initiative to promote safer mobility for healthcare workers in Spain

Solidarity challenge #1eurodesdecasa launched with brand ambassador Paquito Navarro to donate one euro for each video published with the hashtag on Instagram in Spain

Fleet of vehicles provided to support mobility of healthcare workers and to enable restaurant deliveries in Sweden

Creation of fun social media coloring activities with drawings of Kia vehicles for families staying at home in countries such as France, Poland, Spain, and U.K.

