Kia Motors India shares a sneak peek of its compact SUV concept

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, today revealed a sneak-peek of its upcoming concept compact SUV from its stable. The concept will be globally unveiled at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 and is the third offering of Kia for India. With its modern, dynamic and bold design, this concept will be a testimony of Kia’s focus on consumer-insight driven product innovation and orientation. This bold concept along with its head-turning looks, dimensions, and features will embody Kia’s ‘Power to Surprise’ slogan in India.

SOURCE: Kia