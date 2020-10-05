Kia Motors announces September global sales

Kia Motors Corporation recorded total global sales of 260,023 units in September, a 10.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The Sportage SUV topped Kia’s global sales rankings with 33,999 units, followed by the Seltos SUV with 31,144 units and the K5 sedan with 25,365 units.

Korea Sales

Sales in Korea saw a 21.9 percent jump from a year earlier with 51,211 units, driven by strong sales of the Carnival MPV (sold as the Sedona MPV in some markets).

Sales outside of Korea

Sales in overseas markets rose by 7.7 percent from a year earlier to 208,812 units. Growth was led by SUVs including the Seltos and the Sportage, and K3 sedan (sold as Forte in some markets).

Despite the tough business environment caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Kia is continuing its efforts to diversify mobility services with the launch of a new mobility service, ‘KiaMobility‘. The dealer-led car usership service allows users to rent vehicles from dealers for just a single day or up to a whole year.

The company expects solid sales results to continue in the second half of the year thanks to an expanded SUV line-up including the Sonet SUV, released in India last month, and the Sorento’s gasoline model – set for release in the fourth quarter.

SOURCE: Kia