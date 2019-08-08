Keolis publishes the Keoscopie International global mobility study

Keolis, in partnership with Ipsos, has published the results of Keoscopie International, a new global mobility study investigating the habits of a sample made up of 6,600 people based in 37 cities across 15 countries.

The study looks at mobility habits of people living in different cities, how those people use new technologies, and the impact that digital technologies have on their mobility. The study also highlights specific national or local features. Keoscopie International is available here in summary with the full results here) Keoscopie International originated in the Keoscopie study which was first launched in 2007 in France.

The study looks at socio-demographic changes including work patterns, use of digital technologies, life expectancy and regional development and the impact of these changes on mobility. The study, which reflects Keolis’ commitment to responding to passengers’ needs as effectively as possible, has been used to develop bespoke mobility policies that are compatible with public transport authorities’ objectives and passenger aspirations. Operating in 16 countries in partnership with 300 Public Transport Authorities, 2018 saw Keolis decide to expand the study’s scope to become a worldwide study taking in 37 cities in 15 countries.

6,600 people were interviewed in 37 cities across 15 countries, to explore mobility habits, how people use new technologies, and the impact that they have on their mobility.

The study’s findings include the respondents’ high expectations on public transport, the growing popularity of mobility apps on smartphones and the complementarity of public transport and new mobility solutions.

The study enhances Keolis’ capacity to meet passenger needs and to develop bespoke mobility policies that are compatible with public transport authorities’ strategies.

Click here to see full release.

SOURCE: Keolis