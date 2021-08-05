Kenworth T680 Next Generation earns EPA SmartWay Designation

Kenworth Truck Company today announced that the Kenworth T680 Next Generation model has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay Designation

Kenworth Truck Company today announced that the Kenworth T680 Next Generation model has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay Designation.

The EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership is an innovative collaboration between the EPA and freight industry designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions. To receive EPA SmartWay designation, tractors must offer a full aerodynamic package, including integrated roof fairings, chassis fairings, cab/sleeper side extenders, aerodynamic bumpers and mirrors, low rolling resistance tires, and idle reduction features.

“We’re proud that the Kenworth T680 Next Generation – our most aerodynamic truck ever – has earned the EPA SmartWay Designation,” said Joe Adams, Kenworth chief engineer.

During the design process, Kenworth conducted aerodynamic simulations to develop each individual component of the T680 Next Gen as part of the total system and verified results through wind tunnel testing. Kenworth focused on keeping airflow closer to the cab and reducing turbulence. The bumper’s improved profile directs air underneath the chassis and past the wheel openings. The hood is eight inches narrower than before, allowing the T680 Next Gen to cut through the air.

Combined with spec’ing optional enhancements — such as tandem drive axle fairings and 28-inch side extenders behind the cab — these design features offer up to 6 percent* fuel efficiency on a T680 Next Gen with a 76-inch sleeper and EPA 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine over a comparably spec’d T680 with EPA 2017 PACCAR MX-13 engine, according to Adams.

Available in day cab, 52-inch and 76-inch-sleeper configurations, the SmartWay Designated Kenworth T680 Next Generation is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 drive axle.

For more information on the EPA SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit www.epa.gov/smartway.

Kenworth is The Driver’s Truck™. See what drivers are saying at www.kenworth.com/drivers.

Kenworth Truck Company is the manufacturer of The World’s Best® heavy and medium duty trucks. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

*Individual fuel economy improvement will vary depending on use, road conditions and other factors.

SOURCE: Kenworth