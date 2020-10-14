KDDI partners with Orange Business Services to equip more than one million vehicles in Europe with connected IoT services

KDDI, a Japanese telecommunications service provider, has selected Orange Business Services to provide a customized IoT platform for Japanese automotive manufacturers Toyota and Mazda. The platform will allow them to offer connected car capabilities in their vehicles sold across Europe.

The Orange solution will initially enable the Japanese automotive manufacturers to offer connected services across 63 European countries/territories, via Orange cellular connectivity.

The Orange Business Services connectivity management solution integrates directly into KDDI’s own platform and provides secure, reliable IoT connectivity for Toyota and Mazda to enhance the driver experience through advanced services. Cloud connections are made using Orange backbone networks, offering high-performance and secured interconnections between the parties’ platforms.

Enhancing the European driving experience

“Connected IoT services are paramount to enhance the drive experience for our customers. The bespoke Orange IoT platform provides new levels of convenience in terms of personalized services to Toyota and Mazda across Europe. This allows their drivers to benefit from the very best in safety, security and in-car experience,” says Mr. Ken Sakai, Managing Director of KDDI Europe, Ltd.

“Today’s most innovative car manufacturers are leveraging IoT to deliver on the drive experience consumers are demanding. Following extensive consultancy and a pilot with KDDI, we have delivered on a tailor-made IoT platform that will enable innovative connected services to provide drivers with enhanced levels of safety and convenience,” says Valerie Cussac, Senior Vice President, Smart Mobility Services, Orange Business Services.

SOURCE: Orange