Karin Rådström appointed Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Karin Rådström has been appointed as Member of the Board of Management, Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks as of May 1, 2021. She succeeds Stefan Buchner, who has decided to retire after more than 30 years at the company, as announced earlier this year.

“We are very pleased to welcome Karin to our global leadership team. She has a wealth of international experience in the commercial vehicles industry and a proven track record in shaping a customer focused sales organization and brand experience,” said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG and member of the board of Management of Daimler AG.

Karin Rådström joins Daimler Trucks from Scania, where she has been a Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Sales and Marketing, since 2019.

Sweden-born Rådström started at Scania as a trainee in 2004 after graduating with a Master of Engineering in Industrial Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Since 2007, she has held various managerial positions within Scania’s sales and service organization including the Head of the company’s bus and coach business as well as starting up the connected vehicle business.

SOURCE: Daimler