Karien van Gennip steps down as Supervisory Board Member of TomTom

TomTom, the geolocation technology specialist, today announced that Karien van Gennip is unfortunately required to step down from its Supervisory Board. Her appointment as Minister of Social Affairs and Employment in the Dutch government cannot be combined with her duties at TomTom.

“The Supervisory Board would like to thank Karien van Gennip and congratulate her with her appointment” said Derk Haank, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at TomTom. “We will start the search for a new Supervisory Board member and will propose any such candidate in due course for approval by the company’s shareholders.”

Following Karien van Gennip’s resignation, the Supervisory Board now consists of five members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij, Michael Rhodin and Hala Zeine.

SOURCE: TomTom