Juice Technology: E-mobility security: Security demands attention!

Juice Technology steps up at the 2021 Juice World Charging Day to advocate for cybersecurity and charging infrastructure

Juice Technology AG, a major producer of electric charging stations and accompanying software and the leading manufacturer of portable charging stations for electric vehicles, spotlighted the topic cybersecurity at the 2021 Juice World Charging Day held at Sugar Mountain in Munich, the second such event.

The centrepiece of every charging solution is flawless software. This is why Juice views itself primarily as a software firm. Juice doesn’t develop isolated individual solutions, as all of its products form part of a total, holistic system in which the software plays the lead role. One important component in the mix is Juice’s recently launched j+ pilot app. This is the first software product from Juice that functions outside the realm of charging stations, yet nevertheless forms part of its holistic ecosystem, and is being successively expanded to accommodate additional vehicles and functions, such as for fleet management. Delivering a broad range of analyses, j+ pilot thus becomes the key to the vehicle and charging station. Next steps will see integration of the load management system and Smart Home – an access way to cleaner energy – as well as additional functions that comprehensively open up the world of electric mobility for users.

The Internet of things demands precautionary measures

It’s imperative for any technology highly focused on software to be mindful of security aspects. With everything today becoming increasingly interconnected – from your smartwatch and mobile phone to your car and charging station – the greatest threat comes from vulnerabilities in software. While comprehensive connectivity offers myriad opportunities, it also harbours inherent cybersecurity risks. Cyber attacks impact not only computers and smartphones, but also power plants, cars – and, yes, charging stations.

All stakeholders involved – power providers, and charging station and car manufacturers – have so far only attended to security within their own sector. It’s supremely important, however, to have a holistic eye for the complete system. Ultimately, the overall infrastructure as a whole presents an attack target. This is why Professor Thomas R. Köhler, cybersecurity expert and member of the Board of Directors of Juice Technology AG, underscores the need to consider the total system holistically:

“For Juice, it’s important to shine a light on the threats posed by cyber attacks, enhance awareness of the issue, and signal that the company is working within its means to address the problem – but also to persuade the other participants, whether service providers, power providers or automakers, to talk openly about what’s needed.”

The 3-level concept for comprehensive security

When it comes to charging infrastructure, security is built on three pillars: physical security, user security, and software security. In matters of cybersecurity, Juice stands out among its competitors by following its two approaches of “Software First” and “Security by Design” – meaning full compliance with cybersecurity standards from the very first components right through to the finished product. Juice does so by using its own chipsets, encrypting communications as standard practice, and continuously testing, in particular by independent software engineers. Juice has also created its own bug bounty program to enhance security.

This software-driven development within the industry is changing the entire market. Juice will therefore first approach the power providers with the aim of calling for the establishment of a grid-wide standard for charging management. Efforts will likewise push for standardizing the means of billing and payment, stipulating mandatory use of credit cards, for example, as required in Germany. This will no longer be necessary, however, once the provisions of ISO 15118 become standard practice, by which the vehicle communicates independently with the charging station, and no additional measures are needed for activation. All other actors involved, such as building owners and property management firms, also need to be integrated into the dialogue, because only a jointly coordinated and agreed strategy can ensure capable defence against future cyber threats to electric vehicles, charging stations and the power grid.

Steadily high demand for charging opportunities

CEO and founder of Juice Technology Christoph Erni seized the opportunity at this year’s Juice World Charging Day to likewise summarize the developments in recent years. Juice continued to grow vigorously in 2021, and today is a company with subsidiaries around the globe. Production capacities at its locations in Germany and China were further expanded owing to the continuing strong demand. Juice has also hired more personnel and moved into new headquarters.

Customized products for East and West

Global expansion makes it necessary to adapt products to local needs and conditions – particularly in terms of electricity grids and local regulations. This is why the JUICE BOOSTER 2 is now newly available in versions specifically designed to meet the market requirements in China and the United States.

To close the gap between the portable JUICE BOOSTER 2 and the proven, permanently installed public charging station JUICE CHARGER 2, Juice Technology has now developed the JUICE CHARGER easy and JUICE CHARGER me. Both of these charging stations are eligible in Germany for subsidisation from the KfW development bank’s promotion program, so they’re especially attractive for end-customers. While the JUICE CHARGER easy turns the portable JUICE BOOSTER 2 into a fix-mounted charging station, the simple and affordably priced JUICE CHARGER me is the ideal wallbox unit for bringing future-proof electric mobility into every household.

All Juice News at a glance

Some 200 industry representatives, investors, media representatives and employees of Juice Technology attended the 2021 Juice World Charging Day. This event focused on cybersecurity and charging infrastructure was held at the recently opened “happening place” Sugar Mountain, created in a former concrete plant in south-west Munich.

Founder and CEO of Juice, Christoph Erni, was joined at the event by cybersecurity expert Professor Thomas R. Köhler who gave an overview of the current state of security in the world of e-mobility. The speakers demonstrated why there is still major need for action in the electric mobility industry to address the demands of cybersecurity: Despite being an urgently topical issue, a large number of businesses in the sector have yet to step up and adequately address what’s needed.

The bug bounty program at Juice Technology invites security researchers to join in efforts to identify and eliminate errors in software, rewarding successful hunters with cash prizes. Any questions or concrete tips can be directed right to Thomas R. Köhler at koehler@juice-technology.com.

SOURCE: Juice Technology