JTEKT exhibits at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024

JTEKT Corporation (Headquarters: Kariya City, Aichi Prefecture, President and CEO: Yoshihito Kondo, hereinafter referred to as “JTEKT”) will exhibit in the Toyota Tsusho Corporation booth at Hydrogen Technology Expo Europe 2024, which will be held in Hamburg, Germany from October 23rd to 24th, 2024.

Exhibition Concept

JTEKT has set the JTEKT Group 2030 Vision and aims to become “a solution provider that creates the future of mobility society through manufacturing and manufacturing equipment.” The JTEKT Group is utilizing a technology platform that brings together competencies, which are elemental technologies and knowledge related to products and manufacturing equipment, in one place, and is in the process of opening a solution co-creation center that combines these competencies to propose solutions to problems within the company and in society.

As the hydrogen society expands, hydrogen-fueled vehicles such as fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen engine vehicles are gaining interest. At this exhibition, JTEKT will propose its hydrogen-related competence, high-pressure hydrogen supply valves and pressure reducing valves, as solutions that contribute to the realization of a hydrogen society and the achievement of carbon neutrality.

Main exhibited products

１．Second generation “high pressure hydrogen supply valve” for fuel cell vehicles

This valve is attached to tanks that store high-pressure hydrogen, which is the fuel for FCEVs, and seals and supplies the high-pressure hydrogen.

The second-generation valve is installed in Toyota Motor Corporation’s FCEV “MIRAI.”

２．Second generation “high pressure hydrogen pressure reducing valve” for fuel cell vehicles

This valve reduces the pressure of the high-pressure hydrogen supplied from the valve to a pressure suitable for use in the fuel cell stack. The second-generation pressure reducing valve is also installed in Toyota Motor Corporation’s FCEV “MIRAI.”

３．”High-pressure hydrogen pressure reducing valve” for hydrogen engine vehicles

This is a high-pressure hydrogen pressure reducing valve that is installed in hydrogen engine vehicles that run on hydrogen combustion in the engine. The high-pressure hydrogen supplied from the valve is reduced to the pressure required by the engine. Currently, we are proceeding with development utilizing our core technology of high-pressure hydrogen pressure reducing valves for fuel cell vehicles.

SOURCE: JTEKT