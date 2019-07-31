Join our webinar “How HD maps and ADASIS v3 can extend the vision of automated vehicles”, September 4

High definition (HD) maps allow automated vehicles to accurately localise themselves and improve their perception of the environment.

To generate knowledge about the road ahead beyond the sensor range, an ‘HD horizon’ can combine HD map data with onboard sensors. This increases the robustness and range of the environmental model, and creates a safer and more efficient automated driving experience.

But how can advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) applications access this data to enable and improve their functionalities?

For this, the ADASIS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Interface Specification) standard has defined an interface to facilitate the distribution of information between the in-vehicle map database, ADAS and automated driving applications. This enables a predictive and vehicle environment data that is based on HD maps, vehicle position and other geo-referenced data, greatly improving AD performance.

In this 60-minute webinar, Michael Reichel, Director of Product Management, Automated Driving at Elektrobit, and Evert Schaeffer, Regional Director of Product Management, Autonomous Driving at TomTom, discuss how up-to-date HD map data can be brought to in-vehicle advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions.

A special focus is placed on the new ADASIS ‘Version 3’ standard that has been created to cope with the complexity of automated and autonomous driving.

September 4, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

SOURCE: Elektrobit