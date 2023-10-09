As of November 1st, 2023, Jérôme Gouet is appointed VP Procurement Platforms A, C, D, LCV & Renault brand, replacing Jana Striezel

Jérôme Gouet, 55, is a graduate engineer from the Institut National Polytechnique de Grenoble (INPG) and holds a master’s degree in Management and Business Administration from IAE Paris Sorbonne Business School.

He joined Renault in 1994 as a buyer and has over 25 years’ experience in purchasing in Europe and internationally.

He successively held the positions of Purchasing Manager in Latin America (1998), Supplier Account Manager (SAM) Plastics Raw Materials (2003), then Cockpit Module (2006), before being promoted to Supplier Account Officer (SAO) in 2010, defining the Alliance Purchasing strategy for Seats

In 2012, Jérôme Gouet was appointed Purchasing Director at 2ASDU, the entity set up in India to develop the Alliance’s A-segment vehicles and was notably involved in the genesis of Renault Kwid in India and Latin America.

In 2015, he joined the Alliance Purchasing Organization as Alliance Global Director (AGD) in charge of Body & Electrical Parts, contributing to implement the EV Value Chain.

SOURCE: Renault