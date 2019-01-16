Jeep® vehicles earn recognition at Diversity Volume Leadership awards

The Jeep® Cherokee and Jeep Compass captured key awards in recognition of their popularity with diverse customers during the 4th annual Diversity Volume Leadership Awards held in Detroit earlier this week.

The awards, sponsored by the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers and IHS Markit, are presented annually to automobile brands that have the highest new vehicle registrations with multicultural consumers. More than 14 million personal new vehicle registrations were analyzed to identify which consumer groups are winning and driving sales with top global automotive brands.

“At FCA we continue to develop programs that promote diversity across all pillars of the organization,” said Bashar Cholagh, Head of Dealer Network Diversity. “This focus allows us to celebrate and grow the diversity of our customer base through our dealer network, as well as brands and products. It’s a tremendous honor to receive this acknowledgment from our diverse customer communities to lead in the industry for sales of our products among these consumers.”

Awards Earned

Jeep Cherokee – African American Consumers (highest year-over-year volume growth)

Jeep Compass – Hispanic Consumers (highest year-over-year volume growth)

Jeep Compass – Millennials Consumers (highest year-over-year volume growth)

Jeep Compass – Women Consumers (highest year-over-year volume growth)

