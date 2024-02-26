Jeep® Grand Cherokee recognized with Automotive Loyalty Award by S&P Global Mobility

Jeep® Grand Cherokee, the most awarded SUV ever, earns Automotive Loyalty Award for its ability to retain owners over repeat buying cycles

With legendary capability, class-leading space and versatility, and advanced safety features, Jeep® Grand Cherokee keeps customers coming back for more, a trend recognized by S&P Global Mobility, which has awarded the Grand Cherokee lineup with an Automotive Loyalty Award for its ability to retain owners when returning to market in 2023. This is the 13th time Grand Cherokee has won an S&P Global Mobility award.

“For more than 30 years and five generations, Jeep Grand Cherokee has built up an enviable following of repeat customers,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “This loyalty award from S&P Global Mobility reinforces that the expanded Grand Cherokee family addresses our customers’ diverse needs now more than even, whether it be the two-row Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L or plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, which delivers 56 MPGe, 25 miles all-electric range and 470-mile total range with no range anxiety.”

The Automotive Loyalty Awards by S&P Global Mobility are awarded annually. They are determined via an analysis of U.S. registration data, which shows when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and acquires another of the same make, model or manufacturer.

“Automotive loyalty rates are on the rise, and it’s great to see such focus by brands/OEMs on the importance of loyalty in this hypercompetitive market,” said Joe LaFeir, president, Automotive Insights at S&P Global Mobility. “Consumer demand is returning and there’s no better opportunity to leverage this type of insight to enhance and improve marketing plans and customer retention.”

The 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee family is designed and engineered to deliver even more of what has made the Grand Cherokee a true global icon in the premium SUV segment. The most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet is also offered as the three-row Grand Cherokee L with spacious seating capacity for up to seven passengers and the electrified, plug-in hybrid Grand Cherokee 4xe, with E Selec modes – Hybrid, Electric and eSave – allowing the 4xe driver to tailor the hybrid powertrain to best suit each trip, whether it be commuting, off-roading or long-distance travel.

SOURCE: Stellantis