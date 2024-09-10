JCT600 chooses Ohme as EV charging partner

JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS) has chosen Ohme as its official home EV charging partner

Ohme is the UK’s largest smart home charging provider and the new partnership with JCT600 VLS will provide drivers with access to innovative, reliable and cost-effective home-charging as well as a seamless approach to the ordering and installation of a home charger. JCT600 VLS is one of the UK’s leading leasing and fleet solution providers.

“We wanted a product that was best-in-class, provided cutting edge technology to support the charger and could be used by all drivers regardless of the EV they had or their energy tariff,” said Rebecca Eggington, Head of Customer Experience at JCT600 VLS.

“Finding a partner that closely aligns with our own values was important to us. Ohme prides itself on ensuring customers are well supported through every stage of the journey, and this is why we trust them to look after our customers. The easy installation process, smart phone app management and over-the-air updates will ensure our customers have a hassle-free and future-proof charging experience.”

Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers can connect with the grid in real time, automatically adjusting to optimise the cost of charging and accessing all the times of the smartest, greenest and lowest cost energy tariffs. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the National Grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.

“The UK business car market has already proven itself highly valuable in the transition towards greater e-mobility and we are delighted to be named as JCT600 VLS’ official EV charger provider,” said David Watson, Ohme CEO. “The combination of JCT600 VLS’ expertise and immense business fleet knowledge with Ohme’s position as the UK’s leading dynamic EV charging company, will help drivers and fleets to charge smarter and greener as well as making significant savings on their running costs.”

Ohme is the official charger provider for the Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and Polestar in both the UK and Ireland as well as Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai in the UK. Ohme has also been named as Best Chargepoint Manufacturer in the 2024 Irish EV Awards.

SOURCE: Ohme