Jan Kohlmeier announced as the new Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus has announced the appointment of Jan Kohlmeier as Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, he will take up his new position on 1st August 2025.

Jan began his career with MAN Truck & Bus in 2004 and has held various roles in Sales and Customer Service across Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific. Since 2020, Jan has been the Managing Director of MAN Truck & Bus in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In a statement, Senior Vice President – Head of Area Europe, MAN Truck & Bus SE, Roman Sitte, said; “We are delighted to have appointed Jan to head the MAN Truck & Bus Team in the UK, a market area of utmost importance to the MAN brand.

Jan’s broad experience within MAN comprehensively demonstrates his deep understanding of the commercial vehicle market and we all wish him well in the future.”

Jan commented: “I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to head up MAN Truck & Bus UK and I’m very much looking forward to meeting with customers, the team and the dealer network. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and as we transition to eMobility, help shape the future of this iconic brand and company.”

Roman continued, “On behalf of the Board I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Stefan Thyssen for all his hard work and commitment to the UK market. His passion for the MAN brand has shone through and we all thank him for his outstanding contribution.

“Stefan will now return to Munich where he will take up a new key role. We wish him all the best for his next endeavour.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus