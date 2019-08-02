Jaguar Land Rover Reports US Sales for July 2019

Best Ever Jaguar Land Rover July Sales Month

Best Ever Land Rover July Sales Month

F-TYPE Sales Up 84 Percent vs July 2018

Jaguar Land Rover today reported July 2019 U.S. sales: Land Rover sales were 6,456 units, up four percent from 6,209 in July 2018; Jaguar sales were 2,020 units, a 7 percent increase from 1,880 units in July 2018. Jaguar Land Rover total July U.S. sales reached 8,476 units, a 5 percent increase from in July 2018. For the calendar year, Jaguar Land Rover achieved 70,881 units, an increase of five percent vs. 67,655 in 2018.

“We are proud to end the month with an increase in sales across both Jaguar and Land Rover,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. With the industry experiencing significant headwinds, we remain confident that our award-winning SUV product offering, supported by our dedicated retailer network, will continue this sales momentum.”

U.S. MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

Land Rover

For the month of July, the Land Rover brand sold 6,456 units, an increase of four percent compared to 6,209 in July 2018. Land Rover is up 3 percent for the year driven by sales of the Range Rover lineup.

The new Range Rover Evoque is up 38 percent with 876 units sold. The Range Rover Sport continues to be the brand’s sales leader with 1,748 units sold. The Range Rover is up 20 percent with 1,307 units sold.

In the U.S., the 2019/2020 Land Rover model line-up features six models; two within the Discovery family, and four within the Range Rover Family.

The Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport – bring new levels of sophistication, desirability, capability and versatility to the Discovery family. With variable five- and seven-passenger seating options in both the compact Discovery Sport and full-size Discovery, this family of vehicles features the latest connectivity technologies, a variety of innovative storage solutions and the same on-/off-road capability Land Rover is best known for.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is a sophisticated evolution of the original model that pioneered the luxury compact SUV market. The second generation Range Rover Evoque offers a new 48-volt 296hp mild-hybrid (MHEV) powertrain alongside a 246hp Ingenium four-cylinder gasoline engine. For 20MY, the Range Rover Evoque also offers groundbreaking off-road technologies like the optional segment first ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology, part of the optional 360 Surround Camera system, and optional ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’3,4.

Bringing a new dimension of modernity and elegance to the Range Rover family, the 2019 Range Rover Velar is designed to fill the white space between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport; offering levels of luxury, refinement and all-terrain capability never before seen in the mid-size SUV segment.

For 20MY the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport feature all-new mild-hybrid (MHEV) inline six-cylinder Ingenium gas engine, offered in 355hp and 395hp outputs and new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) P400e powertrain options.

Jaguar

For the month of July, Jaguar sales were 2,020 units. The Jaguar F-PACE continued to lead the brand’s sales performance with 862 units sold. The Jaguar F-TYPE is up 84 percent for the month.

After being named the 2019 World Car of the Year award, and in an unprecedented achievement, winning the World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car titles, the Jaguar I-PACE sold 213 vehicles.

With the addition of the Jaguar E-PACE and the battery electric I-PACE, the New Generation of Jaguar lineup expands to seven models for the first time in the brand’s storied history, while new model derivatives like the Jaguar F-PACE SVR and the XF Sportbrake Prestige diversify the portfolio offering customers greater choice.

For 2019 the Jaguar ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers has expanded since the debut of the F-PACE, the brand’s best-selling model. Last year, Jaguar introduced the E-PACE compact crossover, as well as the brand’s first-ever all-electric production car – the I-PACE, mid-size performance SUV.

In addition to the ‘PACE’ family of SUVs and crossovers, the Jaguar brand includes the F-TYPE sports car, the XE compact sport sedan, XF premium mid-size sedan, XF Sportbrake mid-size wagon and the brand’s luxury flagship – the full-size Jaguar XJ. Each model delivers segment leading driving dynamics, timeless design and the latest connected technologies.

For added peace of mind, every new Jaguar vehicle comes with Jaguar EliteCare, a Best-in-Class ownership package1. This warranty is further expanded for Jaguar I-PACE customers covering the electric battery for 8-years / 100,000 miles and a 70 percent state of health2. Jaguar EliteCare coverage includes a New Vehicle Limited Warranty, Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance and 24/7 Roadside Assistance, each for 5-years or 60,000 miles, as well as Jaguar InControl® Remote & Protect™ connected services for 5-years and unlimited mileage.

Jaguar Land Rover announced in 2017 that from 2020 all new, or significantly updated, models will incorporate some form of electrification either optional or as standard. The company will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across its model range in the coming years; embracing fully electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild hybrid (MHEV) vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean gasoline and diesel engines.

SOURCE: Tata Motors