Jaguar Land Rover reports December retail sales up 1.3%

Jaguar Land Rover reported retail sales of 52,814 vehicles for December 2019, 1.3% up on the previous year.

For the month of December, Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were boosted by China (up 26.3% year-on-year), a sixth successive month of double-digit growth. This offset lower sales in North America (-1.1%), UK (-2.9%), Europe (-5.3%) and in Overseas markets (-7.6%). The new Range Rover Evoque continues to perform very well (up 33.2%) and the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport is gaining traction (up 19.6%). Sales of the Land Rover Discovery were also up, while other models were lower.

For the quarter to December 2019, Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were 141,222, down 2.3% year-on-year, reflecting similar market and model trends. Sales were up in China (24.3%) and North America (1.1%), but were offset by lower sales in the UK (-11.9%), Europe (-10.1%) and overseas markets (-11.5%). Sales were up for the new Evoque (30.0%) and the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport (9.2%) as well as the Land Rover Discovery (4.3%) and the Range Rover Sport (2.5%), while sales of other models were down.

For the calendar year 2019, Jaguar Land Rover retail sales were 557,706, down 5.9% compared to 2018. This reflects the currently more challenging industry conditions across markets with sales down in China (-13.5%), Overseas Regions (-14.2%), Europe (-4.9%) and the UK (-1.7%). However, the double-digit sales growth in China over the last six months has been encouraging, as has been the record sales achieved in North America (up 1.8%). Sales of the newer Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-PACE and multiple award-winning I-PACE as well as the established Range Rover Sport were up for the year, while sales of other vehicles were impacted by the generally weak market conditions and model changeover in the case of the new refreshed Discovery Sport.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover