Jaguar Land Rover introduces Amazon Alexa across its vehicle portfolio

Jaguar Land Rover announces Amazon Alexa across the range of Jaguar and Land Rover models equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system1

Amazon Alexa will be available on all new and existing Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles fitted with its advanced Pivi Pro infotainment system. Owners of compatible vehicles will be able to enjoy the benefits of intuitive voice-enabled experiences thanks to a software-over-the-air update.

The seamless integration brings the familiar Alexa experience into the vehicle and provides natural voice interaction with Pivi Pro’s features including navigation, media playback, phone calls, and compatible smart devices.

As part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy, this represents a step-change in its connected services capability and will deliver a modern luxury experience for customers. It will also accelerate Jaguar Land Rover’s transformation into a digital leader in the automotive industry.

The engineering teams from Jaguar Land Rover and Amazon worked in close partnership to ensure the seamless integration of Alexa with Pivi Pro. This collaborative approach to development ensures that customers will enjoy the same Alexa experience in their vehicles that they already know and love from home, and benefit from even greater functionality in the future.

The Alexa voice experience is intuitive to use, making it easy for customers to operate while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Requests such as ‘Alexa, navigate me to home’, ‘Alexa, play my chill-out playlist’ and ‘Alexa show me nearby coffee shops’ can all be done by voice, without touching Pivi Pro’s touchscreen. Alexa also enables customers to check the news, the weather and manage their schedule or shopping list, just by asking.

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The seamless integration of Amazon Alexa with our Pivi Pro infotainment system gives customers simple, intuitive voice control of regularly used features, making the driving experience even more enjoyable. The fact we can also offer this new feature to existing customers proves the value of our software-over-the-air-updates.”

Christian Mentz, Head of Alexa Automotive International, said: “Customers around the world interact with Alexa billions of times each week, making life easier, more productive, and more fun. We’re excited to deliver that same delightful, convenient experience to Jaguar and Land Rover customers – and because Alexa is always getting smarter, new features and capabilities will be added over time and delivered to their vehicles automatically.”

Alexa was first revealed on the New Range Rover and will now be offered across the portfolio of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. More than 200,000 existing owners of models fitted with Pivi Pro will also be able to benefit from the new technology thanks to a software-over-the-air (SOTA) update. The update showcases how Jaguar Land Rover’s SOTA technology can enable customers to enjoy the latest technological developments without having to visit their Retailer.

Set-up is easy: all customers have to do is link Alexa to their InControl6 account by scanning a QR code on the Pivi Pro touchscreen and then follow a few simple steps.

Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill for Alexa

Skills are like apps that help you do more with Alexa. Jaguar and Land Rover Alexa customers in the UK and US will be able to control and check on their vehicle wherever they are using the Jaguar and Land Rover Remote Skill and any Alexa-enabled device. ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range’, ‘Alexa, ask Jaguar to start the climate’, Alexa, ask Land Rover if my car is fully charged’ or ‘Alexa, ask Land Rover if my doors are locked’ are just some of the features customers can access.

In addition to Pivi Pro, this functionality is also available to customers in these markets with vehicles equipped with the Touch Pro infotainment system.

1In-car features should be used by drivers only when safe to do so. Drivers must ensure they are in full control of the vehicle at all times. Amazon Alexa is available in specific Markets only. Amazon, Alexa, Amazon Music, Audible and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Certain Alexa functionality is dependent on smart home technology.

2Amazon is always updating the number of media streaming providers that are supported. The following providers have been certified for use: Spotify, TuneIn, Deezer, Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, iHeartRadio and Pandora.

3Additional products and setup required for smart home functionality. Alexa-compatible smart home device required

4Available in UK and US Markets only. Customers must have an InControl account and InControl Remote subscription.

512-month subscription required. Available in connected markets only. Online Pack for S specification packs and above. Vehicle must have Pivi Pro infotainment system and valid Online Pack subscription, and software has to be updated to OS3.0 or later to enable Alexa. Existing vehicles may require multiple updates to get to OS3.0 and for some owners this may require a Retailer visit. Vehicle software has to be updated and ‘activated’ to enable Alexa. User must have a valid Amazon account.

6Subject to market availability of third party provider platforms and mobile phone signal.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover