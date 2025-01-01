JAC T8 Pro AT and T9 AT automatic pickup made their debut in Chile

Recently, JAC Motors in collaboration with its new partner, held a grand brand relaunch event in Chile, where the T8 Pro AT and T9 AT automatic pickup made their debut

Recently, JAC Motors in collaboration with its new partner, held a grand brand relaunch event in Chile, where the T8 Pro AT and T9 AT automatic pickup made their debut. The event was attended by over 150 people, including representatives from more than 40 key Chilean media outlets and local partners, marking a new chapter in JAC Motors’ development in the Chilean market.

Oscar Yu, General Manager of JAC International, was interviewed by prominent local media and provided in-depth insights into JAC Motors’ brand values, product strategies, and market development goals for 2025. He emphasized that the launch of these new products not only enriches JAC Motors’ product matrix in the Chilean market but also further enhances its competitiveness and brand influence.

JAC Brand Relaunch in Chile

As part of the brand launch event, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new flagship store was held, alongside live broadcasts of opening ceremonies for several independent sales showrooms across the country. Guided by the new brand concept, the flagship store was designed and built to high specifications and standards, aiming to provide Chilean customers with a one-stop car purchase and after-sales service experience.

With its outstanding exterior and interior design, comprehensive feature set, and excellent safety test results, the T9 AT became the star model of the event. Media representatives, partners, and local consumers expressed their admiration for the T9 AT and extended their congratulations on its successful launch.

The Latin American region is a key part of JAC Motors’ internationalization strategy. Since entering the Latin American market, JAC Motors has consistently focused on product quality and user needs to drive the brand’s upward growth. Looking ahead, JAC Motors will continue to adhere to its user-oriented brand philosophy, empowering the Chilean and Latin American markets to create smarter, safer, and more enjoyable travel experiences.

SOURCE: JAC