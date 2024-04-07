JAC heavy-duty trucks export to Gulf region in batches

Recently, The Delivery Ceremony Of JAC Heavy-duty Trucks Exported To the Gulf Region was held in Hefei

Recently, the delivery ceremony of JAC heavy-duty trucks exported to the Gulf Region was held in Hefei. This event marks a significant breakthrough of JAC Group in heavy truck export to the Gulf region and even the world.

The Gulf region, a critical hub and partner for co-building the “Belt and Road”, has always been one of the most important overseas strategic markets of JAC. The batch export of heavy-duty trucks to the Gulf region is not only a new starting point for local market, but also a milestone event for JAC’s globalization strategy.

Since entering the local market, JAC have worked with its Gulf partners in line with the principle of “mutual trust and win-win result” and introduced a range of blockbuster products favored by local consumers. In particular, the two sides cooperate closely on the sales of JAC heavy-duty trucks and other commercial vehicle products by focusing on developing industry clients amidst fierce market competition. The joint efforts have yielded long-term and stable cooperation with top-tier users in the local construction and municipal sectors.

Related leaders of JAC international said, “Looking ahead, JAC will join hands with our partners in the Gulf region to explore broader horizons for development. We will continue to prioritize the improvement of user experience, constantly refine our products, and create vehicles that align with the local consumers’ driving habits and use scenarios. We will be committed to providing high-quality products and services to offer users worldwide with exceptional driving experience and to contribute more to the sustainable development of local economy.”

SOURCE: JAC