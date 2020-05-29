JAC delivered more than 300 ambulances to Kazakhstan in batches to assist in fighting overseas epidemi

JAC Motors successfully held the launching ceremony of the ambulance in Hefei for the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan on April 24. The ambulances delivered in batches will strengthen the construction of Kazakhstan’s health service system to a certain extent, improve the status of local health and medical equipment, and ensure the Kazakhstan government’s epidemic prevention and control in special periods. “Xinhua News Agency” made a detailed report on this as follows:

In the first time JAC received more than 300 large orders for ambulances from the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, JAC attached great importance to the order. International companies and commercial vehicle companies overcame difficulties, grasped epidemic prevention and control on the one hand, and resume production and production on the other, and jointly strengthen quality control, effectively implement the implementation of order scheduling and successfully complete the high-quality delivery of this batch of ambulance orders.

Kazakhstan’s Allur Group Director and COO Yu yang very efficiently organized relevant resources for Chinese partners under the influence of the epidemic situation, effectively met the production and shipping requirements of the order, and at the same time sent anti-epidemic materials to the Allur Group and provided anti-epidemic guidance.

He pointed out that the Allur Group has always maintained a stable production status, producing 11,000 vehicles of various types in the first quarter of 2020, which is a record in history.

As the No. 1 project of China-Kazakhstan production capacity cooperation, the cooperation project between JAC and China Machinery Co., Ltd. has received strong support from the Kazakhstan government. The successful delivery of the ambulance means that the China-Kazakhstan cooperation between JAC, CMC, and Allur Group is accelerating in the direction as planned.

The New Coronavirus Pneumonia epidemic is a common challenge facing all mankind. It requires the cooperation of the international community and the joint response. The successful delivery of a large order for ambulances from the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan is a model of cooperation in production capacity between the two countries, and it is also a manifestation of the practical actions of the community of human destiny.

Together with the green mountains, the wind and rain are shared. After the order was delivered, JAC will always adhere to the value concept of operating with respect to customers and selling cars, provide good service guarantee for vehicles, serve Kazakhstan’s health services, and adhere to the corporate mission and responsibility.

SOURCE: JAC Motors