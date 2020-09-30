IVECO wins tender for largest order of natural gas trucks in South America

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. and a pioneer in the commercialization and manufacture of vehicles powered by alternative fuels, has won a record order to deliver 100 Stralis Natural Power trucks powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) to NRG Argentina S.A., a supplier to the oil and gas industry. The order represents the largest of its kind in South America.

In addition, NRG Argentina S.A. has purchased 100 maintenance contracts for the trucks which will enable IVECO to assist in the development of an exclusive service and maintenance center within the province of Río Negro in central Argentina, and location of NRG Argentina S.A.’s headquarters.

NRG Argentina S.A., a key industry supplier, also provides last-mile and on-site management services. The company pursues a triple impact business management strategy, which focuses not only on economic success but also on ways in which to reduce its environmental impact and promote the responsible use of resources.

“We continue to offer our Argentine clients an economically and environmentally sustainable solution. This sale represents an important next step for IVECO and for the local market, as it responds to a change in the energy matrix in our country. In addition, the sale of 100 maintenance contracts is testament to IVECO’s commitment to not only offering a product, but also providing fleet service solutions”, said Marcio Querichelli, Brand Leader, IVECO, South America.

The Stralis Natural Power trucks maximise the environmental advantages of natural gas delivering a reduction of between 40% and 50% in fuel costs compared to their diesel equivalents and emissions reductions of up to 90% of nitrogen dioxide, 99% of particulate matter and 10% carbon dioxide increasing to 95% when biomethane is used.

SOURCE: IVECO