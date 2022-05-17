Iveco T-Way wins prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD

The iF DESIGN jury has awarded the respected accolade to the Iveco T-Way, the toughest truck in Iveco’s heavy range developed for the most extreme off-road missions, in recognition of its stylish yet robust and functional design

The Iveco T-Way has won the coveted iF DESIGN AWARD in the Heavy Truck: Industrial Design category. Founded in Germany in 1953, the iF seal signifies innovative design, for consumers and the design community. An independent jury of 120 international design experts selected the Iveco T-Way for its outstanding innovative design, as it brings style and technology to a segment that is traditionally conservative.

The Iveco T-Way is a strong, tough all-purpose truck, engineered to do its job in all conditions. It focusses on translating the main elements of the Iveco Way heavy range for the specific off-road mission and takes all the styling cues of Iveco’s DNA, such as the proud logo dominating the highly detailed and distinctive grille, and the signature shape of the headlights.

Every detail is set to offer maximum functionality in the off-road mission. Style and function are combined in design features such as the metallic corner of the bumper, which protects the headlight and can easily be replaced if damaged.

The tough all-purpose exterior of the Iveco T-Way is combined with a cab interior centred on driver comfort and safety, featuring excellent ergonomics, integrated technology, and advanced connectivity. The dashboard is designed around the needs of the professional driver with easy-to-reach controls, grouped in functional areas, and finished in materials inspired by automotive standards and adapted for the off-road mission. Details such as the metallic frames on the steering wheel and infotainment area mirror the styling treatment of the exterior design, creating a 360-degree Iveco T-Way experience.

The IvecoT-WAY however never loses focus on its mission, with its new HI-TRONIX automated transmission offering functions specifically developed for off-road mobility. New rear disc brakes, heavy-duty rear suspension system, lower kerb weight, connectivity, digital services and a high-comfort cab combine to offer operators practical technology that contributes to running a profitable modern business.

Marco Armigliato, Head of Industrial Design, Iveco Group, commented: “We are very honoured that the Iveco T-Way has been selected for this prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD. Its design combines robustness, reliability, efficiency, and driver-centricity, effectively blending function with style. This recognition follows recent additional accolades for the IVECO T-Way over the last six months, including winning the coveted German Design Award for ‘Excellent Product Design’ bestowed by the German Design Council, and the prestigious Red Dot Award for ‘Product Design’ 2022.”

The iF AWARD winners were celebrated on Monday, 16 May 2022, at the iF DESIGN AWARD ceremony, at the famed Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin, where Marco Armigliato received the honour on behalf of Iveco Group.

The Iveco T-Way is the brand’s extra-heavy vehicle, a champion of performance, robustness and durability on difficult terrains, with above-standard load capacities. It is complemented by the Iveco X-WAY, the brand’s crossover vehicle, used for on-road transport and designed to tackle the last mile off road to reach the jobsite.

SOURCE: Iveco