IVECO joins the poles with Plant the Future project

​The “Plant the Future” project, launched by IVECO on July 2021 in collaboration with reforestation organizations, confirms its commitment to be an active contributor for a sustainable future.

As a pioneer in alternative propulsion, IVECO offers a wide range of low CO 2 emissions vehicles, including the groundbreaking IVECO S-WAY truck that provides a ready to go solution to decarbonization when powered with Biomethane. The company’s engagement to sustainability doesn’t stop there, as IVECO invests in a range of projects to reduce emissions and improve the environment, such as the “Plant the Future” programme, which aims to increase the green spaces on our planet.

The project has already been successfully implemented in Italy, Poland and Germany, and in just a year since its launch, the CO 2 savings through the IVECO S-WAY Gas trucks sold in these markets and the trees planted and donated to the customers with the vehicles’ delivery potential has exceeded 45,000 t/y.

The CO 2 saved is equivalent to the quantity absorbed by more than 3 million trees in a year.

“If all these trees were planted 7 meters apart in a row, they would form a line stretching from the South pole to the North pole” comments Giandomenico Fioretti. “If you can picture this, you have an immediate idea of how big a difference we can make by spreading the use of natural gas and, particularly, bio-CNG/LNG in the transport industry. Our zero-carbon goal really is within our reach!”.

IVECO is now planning to extend the “Plant the Future” project to other European countries to create a virtuous circle that will continue into the future.

As a driving force in the energy transition of the transport industry, IVECO is very active on raising awareness of the key role that natural gas technology and biomethane have to play on the sector’s path to zero carbon. Today, an IVECO S-WAY CNG/LNG truck powered with biomethane can already deliver a 95% CO2 reduction and, with certain feedstocks, it is even possible to achieve negative emissions with a reduction up to 121%, as demonstrated by a recent industry study conducted by the Italian National Research Council (Cnr).

IVECO is directly contributing to the sector’s decarbonisation path by offering to customers a vehicle capable of shrinking their operation’s carbon footprint with no compromise on performance and mission coverage compared to conventional Diesel propulsions.

To take sustainability to the next level, IVECO is investing in targeted initiatives such as the IVECO Ambassadors programme, which gives a voice to customers and partners who share its vision of social and environmental sustainability, and the Plant the Future project, which acts on the brand’s commitment to carbon reduction.

“By sharing the positive impact on CO 2 emissions reduction that we have achieved through our ‘Plant the Future’ initiative and our products, we aim to reinforce our commitment to sustainability, acknowledging the key role of natural gas technology and biomethane in decarbonizing transport,” said Giandomenico Fioretti, IVECO Head of Alternative Propulsion Business Development. “IVECO is a pioneer in natural gas technology with over 20 years’ experience to decarbonize logistics operations. Our IVECO S-WAY CNG/LNG, when powered with biomethane, is the ready-to-go solution with no compromise compared to diesel. IVECO aims to be the most reliable partner, enabling our customers to run their operations efficiently and their business profitably with our sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions.”

Plant the Future: IVECO’s international forest

In July 2021, IVECO has partnered with reforestation organisations to plant an IVECO international forest, made up of tree planting projects in different countries.

In Italy, IVECO has partnered with e-commerce platform Treedom to plant 300 trees – 30 in Italy, in the Basilicata region, and the rest in other parts of the world. In this country, the project has been linked to IVECO Ambassadors for sustainability, with 50 trees planted in the IVECO Forest dedicated to Biogas Wipptal and 50 to GLS Italy.

In Poland, the brand has partnered with Ecobal, an organisation dedicated to forest protection, to plant 5,000 tree seedlings on a 5-ha site to increase the biodiversity of the area and support compensation of the CO 2 emission. IVECO employees and Ecobal planted seedlings of species selected by the Dwukoły Forestry to preserve biodiversity in the area.

In Germany, IVECO is planting a tree for every new IVECO S-WAY Natural Gas and used IVECO Stralis NP sold via the PLANT-MY-TREE® reforestation project created to off-set carbon emissions. To date, it has planted 2,100 trees through the initiative.

Overall, the IVECO forest now counts more than 7,000 trees and this number is set to grow, as the project is extended to the United Kingdom and the Nordic markets. In addition, IVECO Italy will extend its forest with a further 700 trees, planting a tree in Tanzania, Cameroun, Kenya, Nepal and Colombia for every IVECO Reman remanufactured engine.

