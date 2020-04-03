IVECO ensures service and maintenance of its vehicles to help keep transport operating

The world of transport cannot stop and neither can the IVECO Service Network, in order to guarantee the necessary supply of goods. To support transport professionals in this effort, the brand is maintaining all its Authorized Dealers and Workshops at their disposal.

IVECO technicians and mechanics are working to ensure the best service to customers. Wherever possible, they are conducting telediagnostics and remote repairs on IVECO S-WAY and New Daily vehicles, keeping the vehicles on the road without stoppages or visits to the workshop.

The safety of Dealer and Workshop staff and customers is IVECO’s priority. All workshops are implementing the hygiene and safety guidelines provided by local Ministry of Health, have introduced stringent measures for cleaning the facilities, and regularly update their procedures according to the latest recommendations. To ensure safety distancing, service technicians and mechanics are working in smaller teams and the workshops are divided in separation zones marked in red. They use disposable gloves, masks and a vest. Every vehicle is completely disinfected, from the dashboard to the seat and steering wheel covers, before repair begins.

To ensure the strict implementation of the sanitary protocol, IVECO recommends that clients make an appointment at their nearest workshop, as long as it is not an emergency, in which case the workshops will respond to their request as soon as possible. For these types of repairs, IVECO will assist customers through its Assistance Non Stop Service.

In this unprecedented situation, IVECO wants to do everything possible to help the heroes who at this difficult time drive thousands of kilometers to maintain the food and sanitary supply chain operating efficiently. Because only together, we are unstoppable.

SOURCE: IVECO