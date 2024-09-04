Iveco Bus sees outstanding success at Lat.Bus 2024 in Brazil with over 350 units sold

Iveco Bus unveiled its renewed range at the show and recorded a total of over 350 orders for Daily minibuses and chassis. With this success full outcome, the brand confirms its ability to offer sustainable mobility solutions tailored to the needs of the Latin America region

At the Lat.Bus 2024 exhibition, IVECO BUS achieved a remarkable success at Lat.Bus 2024, the largest event dedicated to mass transportation and mobility in Latin America, which was held in São Paulo from August 6 to 8.

At the show, IVECO BUS unveiled a renewed range covering the school, urban, intercity, and touring segments, specially developed for the Latin American market to support its energy transition.

The brand received orders for more than 350 units – 43 Daily minibuses and 315 chassis – confirming its ability to meet the specific needs of the Brazilian market.

The new low- and zero-emission alternative solutions, including the 17-E BEV electric model, the eDaily minibus, and the 17-210 G natural gas vehicle compatible with biomethane, enabled IVECO BUS to forge significant partnerships with key market players.

On its stand, IVECO BUS also showcased the efficient 17-280 Air Suspension Bus chassis solution, as well as three new variants of the Daily range combining flexibility and comfort: the 30-160 School,

50-180 Hi-Matic Executive, and 50-180 without sliding side door, which were launched at the event together with the electric version.

“We are delighted with the results achieved at Lat.Bus. They perfectly reflect our brand’s ability to provide reliable, sustainable solutions adapted to the region’s requirements in terms of operating costs,” said Danilo Fetzner, Vice President of IVECO BUS for Latin America. “We have strengthened the bonds of trust with our existing customers and gained new partners.”

SOURCE: Iveco Bus