Ivalua to enable Milence to digitalize procurement and accelerate innovation

Ivalua, a global leader in spend management, and its partner Cyrias today announced that Milence, an innovator in the automotive and energy industries, has successfully gone live with Ivalua’s platform to digitalize its Source-to-Contract (S2C) processes.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Milence was established in July 2022 as a joint venture between Daimler Truck, the TRATON GROUP, and the Volvo Group. Milence is committed to accelerating the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty vehicles by building and operating 1,700 high-performance public charging points in Europe by 2027.

In a context of rapid growth and increasing procurement complexity, the strength of Ivalua’s Supplier Risk and Performance Management (SRPM), Sourcing, and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and its proven track record in delivering powerful, integrated procurement solutions played a critical role during the selection process, proving to be the solution Milence was looking for.

“We chose Ivalua due to its leadership in the automotive industry and the flexibility of its platform. Those strengths will ensure our solution perfectly aligns with our business goals, enabling us to drive operational efficiency and accelerate our zero carbon vision. Thanks to Ivalua’s flexibility we can effectively meet our current requirements and seamlessly adapt in line with our maturing needs, supporting our future growth and expansion plans,” said Tomas Döry, Procurement and Supply Chain Director at Milence.

“Thanks to the effective implementation methodology developed by Cyrias for innovative manufacturing firms with ambitious growth goals, Milence will rapidly benefit from the main functionalities of Ivalua’s SRM, Sourcing, and CLM modules. Supported by Ivalua’s configurability and Cyrias’ expertise, Milence will be able to enrich the solution in place and swiftly evolve in line with the transformation expected over the coming years,” said Kevin Bellanger, Cyrias, Project Director.

Ivalua has become the Spend Management platform of choice for automotive organizations, serving over 20 vehicle and parts manufacturing customers, including leaders like Volkswagen, Hutchinson, Cummins-Meritor, DRÄXLMAIER, GKN, PSA Groupe, BorgWarner, Grupo Antolin and many others.

“Ivalua’s robust, yet highly flexible platform is perfectly suited to meet our customers’ specific goals, empower them to optimize their procurement processes and make informed decisions that foster innovation and deliver value over time. We are thrilled to empower Milence to digitally transform its procurement operations,” said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua.

