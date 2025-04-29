Isuzu unveils The New D-Max Huntsman at 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show

Isuzu launches The New D-Max Huntsman, a special edition V-Cross model tailored for forestry and field sports, revealed at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show

Isuzu UK proudly announces the return of a fan favourite: The New Isuzu D-Max Huntsman, officially launched at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show at the NEC in Birmingham. Based on the latest Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, the Huntsman represents the perfect blend of rugged capability and practical refinement, tailored specifically for forestry maintenance professionals, gamekeepers, and countryside pursuits.

Originally introduced in 2012 with the first-generation Isuzu D-Max, the Huntsman show special has evolved to keep pace with the modern countryside user, while staying true to its purpose-built roots. Now equipped with the latest Huntsman Accessory Pack, this special edition embodies everything that makes the D-Max the ultimate vehicle for those working and living in the great outdoors.

Built for the field, equipped for the job

The New Huntsman model is more than just a showpiece, it’s a working companion. Its practicality starts at the rear, with an Aeroklas Commercial Canopy and under-rail bed liner, providing a secure and functional load area. A custom-fitted Gearmate drawer system sits in the load bed, designed to safely store hunting rifles and essential gear, keeping tools organised and out of sight.

A Brink towbar with 13-pin electrics makes full use of the D-Max’s impressive 3.5-tonne towing capacity, while allowing for additional cargo on a trailer. 3D Mat Set come as standard, offering a quick-clean solution for muddy boots and fieldwork debris.

To blend in with the woodland environment while still turning heads, the Huntsman displayed at the CV Show is finished with matt black accents across the grille badge, door handles, and roof rails, giving it a stealthy, purposeful look, available as an optional extra through Isuzu dealer network. A set of 18” black alloy wheels wrapped in General Grabber all-terrain tyres provide additional traction in rural conditions, while custom side steps aid access and enhance the overall visual.

Huntsman Accessory Pack Includes:

Under Rail Load Liner

Aeroklas Canopy (choice of Commercial or Leisure version)

Gearmate Drawer System

Brink Towbar

13-Pin Electrics

Custom Black Side Steps

Tailgate Assist

3D Mat Set

18” Black Alloy Wheels Set

General Grabber All-Terrain Tyres Set

Premium features. Serious capability.

The New Isuzu D-Max Huntsman show special is loaded with advanced technology and premium features. Inside the cabin, drivers will find a large 9” touchscreen infotainment system, seamlessly integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ to keep them connected on the go. The 8-speaker premium sound system ensures crisp audio quality, while dual-zone climate control maintains comfort across all seasons.

Beyond creature comforts, the Huntsman remains true to its utility roots, boasting a rear differential lock and Rough Terrain Mode for challenging conditions, alongside an extensive suite of Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) – including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Rear Cross Traffic Braking. Safety is further enhanced with eight airbags, including a central airbag for added protection. With a 3.5-tonne towing capacity and over a tonne payload, the D-Max Huntsman doesn’t just look the part – it’s built for serious work.

A statement in Techno Grey

The D-Max Huntsman, on display at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, is finished in a striking Techno Grey Metallic – a special, one-off colour developed exclusively for the event. While this unique shade is not currently available as a production paint option, it serves as a bold demonstration of what Isuzu Conversion Centre can offer. From custom paint finishes to tailored accessory solutions, Isuzu is proud to showcase its ability to deliver bespoke builds and personalised colours for individual or fleet customer orders.

Alan Able, Managing Director at Isuzu UK, commented: “The D-Max Huntsman has always been about delivering real-world capability for countryside users. With the latest generation V-Cross as its foundation and the Huntsman Accessory Pack enhancing its utility, this new edition is a true tribute to our heritage and a bold step forward in vehicle versatility. There’s no better stage than the Commercial Vehicle Show to reintroduce such an iconic model – built for the field, ready for anything.”

SOURCE: Isuzu