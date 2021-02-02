Isuzu UK appoints 20 new dealers ahead of award-winning all-new Isuzu D-Max launch

Building on the achievements of the current model, the All-New Isuzu D-Max raises the bar for the pick-up segment and sparks the dawn of an exciting new era, heralding further growth for Isuzu UK.

Ten new dealers were appointed in 2020 and a further 10 are expected in 2021 to increase Isuzu’s network coverage and maintain the high service levels to which Isuzu customers are accustomed. This will help facilitate future growth and achieve Isuzu’s ambitious long-term sales objectives ahead of its first all-new model launch since 2012.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max combines smart new styling, impressive safety technology and superior levels of comfort with Isuzu’s traditional workhorse capability and practicality. The new model has already won the coveted 2021 Pick-Up of the Year award from 4×4 Magazine and, thanks to its even stronger chassis and intelligent new ADAS safety systems, it has become the first pick-up to achieve the maximum 5-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP tests.

William Brown, Managing Director at Isuzu UK, commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming such a large number of new dealerships into our network as we drive to enhance our sales and aftersales operations in all corners of the UK”.

“With the growing popularity of pick-ups, and news of the launch of our All-New Isuzu D-Max, we have seen a significant increase in interest to represent the Isuzu franchise.”

“Many of the new franchises are well-established and widely recognised names, and their experience will add great value to our business. We have highly ambitious sales targets for the next couple of years and welcome conversations from enterprising dealerships who are up for the challenge and are interested to find out more about our exciting plans”.

The new recruits comprise of single site franchises and dealer groups with a broad mix of passenger car, commercial vehicle and agricultural backgrounds, which reflects Isuzu’s universal appeal. To date, the new names include Halliday’s of Bushmills (County Antrim), Blackshaws (Alnwick), Sherwoods (Tyne & Wear), Equi-Trek (Sheffield), Unity Oxford, Croydon Isuzu, Cawdor Cars Llanelli (Carmarthenshire), R W Crawford (Billingshurst), Pentraeth Isuzu (Anglesey), Gallaghers of Sandycroft (Chester) and Hunt Forest (Blashford).

SOURCE: Isuzu