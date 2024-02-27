Ioniq 5 N named among Top Three in the World Finalists for 2024 World Car Awards

Hyundai’s all-electric IONIQ 5 N named among the Top Three in the World finalists for the 2024 World Performance Car

Hyundai Motor Company’s IONIQ 5 N is among the Top Three in the World finalists for the 2024 World Performance Car.

The World Car Awards announced the Top Three in the World finalists for this year’s competition at a ceremony during the Geneva International Motor Show. The World Car Awards is an annual event that involves more than 100 international jurors as they test-drive and vote on a field of eligible vehicles.

Hyundai Motor’s nominations for this year’s competition reflect the company’s growing stature on the global stage and build on its past success at the World Car Awards. Previously, Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 were back-to-back triple winners of the 2022 and 2023 World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle, and World Car Design of the Year, respectively.

Introduced in July 2023, IONIQ 5 N represents a new segment of high-performance EVs through new technologies and elevated racetrack capability. It signals the first step in N’s electrification strategy. It combines Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and leverages N’s expertise from electrified ‘Rolling Labs’ to maximize the EV’s high-performance capabilities.

The final winners of 2024 World Car Awards will be announced at a live awards ceremony during the 2024 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) on March 27, 2024.

SOURCE: Hyundai