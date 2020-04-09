Invitation to Veoneer’s first quarter 2020 earnings teleconference

Veoneer plans to publish its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday April 24, at 11.00 CET. A webcast telephone conference will take place at 13.00 CET.
Earnings release:
April 24, 2020 at 11.00 CET
Veoneer’s full Earnings Release will be published in English and available on www.veoneer.com.
The front page, summarizing the quarter, will also be provided in Swedish.
Webcast teleconference:
April 24, 2020 at 13.00-14.00 CET
Speakers:
Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer
Mats Backman, Chief Financial Officer of Veoneer
Attend by Phone:
Confirmation Code:……… 7276047
Sweden, Stockholm:……. +46 (0)850692169
United Kingdom:…………. +44 (0)203 0095709
United States:……………. +16467871226
Dial in details, Participants Free Call:
Sweden, Stockholm:……. +46 (0)200883522
United Kingdom:…………. +44 (0)8006941461
United States:………………..+18662801157
Web cast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ppqbbbab
Replay:
The web cast will be available for one month.
An audio replay will be available for one week.
Transcript will be available on http://www.veoneer.com/en/reports-presentations-transcripts
SOURCE: Veoneer