Introducing the global HERE Traffic Dashboard: Tracking traffic for intelligent insights

Copenhagen, ITS World Congress – Traffic is frustrating, dangerous and a drag on the economy and environment. To lessen its burden, drivers, cities and businesses need access to accurate and timely information about congestion and incidents.

Today, HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location services, introduced the HERE Traffic Dashboard , an interactive online tool that accurately visualizes real-time and anticipated congestion levels throughout the day in more than 180 cities across the world. In addition, the HERE Traffic Dashboard showcases urban mobility by showing how far people can expect to go from a city’s centre within 5, 10, 15 or 20 minutes based on traffic conditions at a specific time during the day.

The HERE Traffic Dashboard gives drivers the opportunity to discover the best time to start their journeys. At the same time, traffic managers and transport authorities can see how traffic influences movement through their city. Helmuth Ritzer, Vice President Connected Vehicle Services at HERE Technologies, said: “Nobody likes to be in traffic. But nobody alone can solve the problems it causes. For this we need more collaboration between the public and the private sectors to offer better services. With the HERE Traffic Dashboard we provide insights into the vast amount of traffic information – from real-time to historical traffic data to sophisticated traffic analytics – that we can provide drivers, cities and businesses for more informed decision making.”

HERE Traffic: Precise, dynamic data to understand road conditions in real-time

For its traffic services, HERE collects billions of GPS probes every day and leverages over 100 different incident sources. A first in the industry, HERE utilizes live vehicle sensor data from multiple car brands, resulting in significantly higher accuracy and more precise information about current traffic conditions. In addition, the company’s traffic experts monitor incidents and construction as they happen, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Once collected, HERE processes the data through the HERE Open Location Platform – continuously updating the data every 60 seconds. Through dedicated services built on this information HERE can help drivers, traffic authorities and businesses to be better informed about travel times and road conditions.

At ITS World Congress in Copenhagen from September 17 to 21, HERE is showcasing how the HERE Open Location Platform can connect car makers and cities to optimize the management of traffic for the benefit of citizens, drivers and businesses. The number of the HERE booth in the exhibition area of the event is #E-074.