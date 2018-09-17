Introducing the global HERE Traffic Dashboard: Tracking traffic for intelligent insights

Helmuth Ritzer, Vice President Connected Vehicle Services at HERE Technologies, said: “Nobody likes to be in traffic. But nobody alone can solve the problems it causes. For this we need more collaboration between the public and the private sectors to offer better services. With the HERE Traffic Dashboard we provide insights into the vast amount of traffic information – from real-time to historical traffic data to sophisticated traffic analytics – that we can provide drivers, cities and businesses for more informed decision making.”
|
APAC
|
Adelaide, Bandung, Bangkok, Brisbane, Cebu, Djakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Medan, Melbourne, Perth, Semarang, Singapore, Surabaya, Sydney
|
Europe
|
Aarhus, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Basel, Belfast, Belgorod, Bergen, Berlin, Bielefeld, Bilbao, Birmingham, Bologna, Bordeaux, Bournemouth, Bremen, Brighton, Bristol, Brussels, Charleroi, Cologne, Copenhagen, Cork, Dresden, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Eindhoven, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Genoa, Ghent, Glasgow, Gothenburg, Groningen, Hamburg, Hanover, Helsinki, Kazan, Krasnodar, Las Palmas of Gran Canaria, Leeds, Leicester, Leipzig, Leon, Liege, Lille, Liverpool, London, Luxembourg, Lyon, Madrid, Malaga, Malmo, Manchester, Marseille, Milan, Montpellier, Moscow, Munich, Munster, Nantes, Naples, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nice, Nizhny Novgorod, Nottingham, Nuremberg, Odense, Oslo, Palermo, Paris, Portsmouth, Puebla, Rennes, Rome, Rostov on Don, Rotterdam, Ruhr Metro, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Seville, Sheffield, Southampton, Stavanger, Stockholm, Strasbourg, Stuttgart, Tampere, The Hague, Tijuana, Tilburg, Tolyatti, Toulouse, Trollhättan, Turin, Turku, Utrecht, Valencia, Vienna, Yekaterinburg, Zaragoza, Zurich
|
MEA
|
Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai
|
North America
|
Albuquerque, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Calgary, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Edmonton, El Paso, Guadalajara, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Juarez, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Louisville, Memphis, Mexico City, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Monterrey, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Ottawa, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Raleigh, Richmond, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St Louis, Tampa, Toronto, Tucson, Vancouver, Washington DC, Winnipeg
|
South America
|
Belo Horizonte, Brasilia, Fortaleza, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Sao Paolo