Introducing the 2024 Mirai: new technology features for Toyota’s flagship fuel cell electric sedan

Toyota’s flagship hydrogen fuel cell electric (FCEV) sedan gains new safety, driving assistance, multimedia and convenience features for 2024

Toyota’s ground-breaking Mirai, the world’s first production hydrogen fuel cell sedan, enjoys a series of technology upgrades for 2024 with new and extended features and functions for safety, security, convenience and on-board connectivity and entertainment.

The package of enhancements reinforces the second generation Mirai’s status as a flagship model for the brand and for Toyota’s multi-path technology strategy for reducing and ultimately eliminating carbon emissions. The hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain (FCEV) provides smooth, powerful and near silent performance, with no exhaust emissions other than pure water.

European sales of the 2024 Toyota Mirai will commence February. This summer Toyota will supply 500 zero-emission Mirai to support Paris 2024 as part of a fully electrified fleet of more than 2,650 passenger vehicles it is providing in its role as the worldwide mobility partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC). After the Games these Mirai will remain in service with Paris’ hydrogen taxi fleet.

Toyota Teammate safety and driver assistance

Mirai adopts the latest Toyota Teammate safety and driver assistance features to provide more sophisticated accident detection and avoidance and reduce the burden placed on the driver.

Where the car’s Toyota Safety Sense systems are concerned, updated camera and radar hardware takes accident risk detection to a higher level. For example, the Pre-Collision System (PCS) can now recognise potential head-on collisions and the scope of its Intersection Collision Avoidance has widened so that it can respond to approaching traffic across two lanes and cyclists and vehicles approaching from the side.

Similarly, the hazards recognised by the Emergency Steering Assist now include motorcyclists, in addition to pedestrians, cyclists and parked vehicles. With the benefit of new acceleration suppression, there is a safeguard against sudden, unintended use of the throttle when travelling at low speed.

The Full Range Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has been tuned for faster and more natural-feeling response and its curve speed reduction function is activated earlier, for smooth driving through a bend.

New Overtake Prevention Support prevents unintentional overtaking on the wrong side of a vehicle and Preliminary Deceleration/Turn Signal Linked Control helps the driver safely rejoin the traffic lane at an appropriate speed and distance from other vehicles.

The Lane Trace Assist (LTA) also has a more natural feel, recognising when the driver has moved out of lane while trying to avoid an obstacle and temporarily cancelling the Lane Departure Warning.

When the ACC and LTA are operating, an Emergency Driving Stop system monitors the driver’s use of the steering wheel and brake and accelerator pedals. If there are no inputs over a set time, it sounds a warning; if there’s no response from the driver, it will bring the car to a gentle halt and trigger the hazard lights.

Mirai further gains Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) which provides a series of automatic aids for safer driving at low speeds. These include Obstacle Anticipation Assist which gives steering and braking support to help the driver avoid approaching too close to obstacles ahead (such as parked vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists). Deceleration Assist provides smooth deceleration when the driver comes off the accelerator to slow down for a slower vehicle ahead, or when entering a bend; Steering Assist detects a bend ahead and adjusts steering force to help the driver adopt an appropriate steering angle.

For 2024, Mirai’s advanced driver assistance systems have been made standard across the range – a Blind Spot Monitor and a Panoramic View Monitor which gives the driver a 360-degree view of the area immediately around the car for safer and more precise manoeuvring.

Multimedia and digital innovation

The 2024 Mirai adopts Toyota’s sophisticated Smart Connect+ multimedia package, accessed via a new-look 12.3-inch touchscreen.

It provides access to cloud-based navigation that is constantly updated with live traffic information for efficient journey planning. In areas where connection to the cloud isn’t available, an additional, embedded navigation system can be used.

As an alternative to the touchscreen, the driver and front passenger can use voice commands and the “Hey Toyota” on-board assistant. The new system recognises conversational speaking style and can be used without the audio having to be turned off. The audio package itself is a 14-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Smartphones can be integrated with the car’s multimedia system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection and all five USB ports in the cabin are now USB-C standard for device connection and charging.

Remote parking by smartphone app

Toyota is further exploring the convenience offered by smartphone apps with a new remote parking function. This allows the car to be smoothly and precisely positioned in tight parking spaces and can even be used by the driver when they are standing outside the vehicle.

Digital key convenience

During the second half of 2024, a digital key will be available for Mirai. Using a smartphone app, this can be used by up to five individuals to access and start the vehicle. It’s a completely convenient solution: the user only needs to have their smartphone on their person for the key to operate. As well as making it easier for family members or business associates to use the car without having to hand over a physical key, it can also be used when the vehicle needs to be accessed or collected for servicing or repair.

SOURCE: Toyota