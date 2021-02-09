INTEGRITY Security Services Device Management Dashboard (DMD) service provides the V2X/C2X ecosystem with end-to-end OBU & RSU visibility for better network management

INTEGRITY Security Services (ISS) today announced its Security Credential Management System (SCMS) add-on Device Management Dashboard Service (DMD). The ISS Certificate Management Service (CMS) DMD Service is another first for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) and car-to-everything (C2X) markets globally. The CMS Device Management Dashboard Service provides the industry’s first end-to-end management dashboard to visualize any On-Board Unit (OBU) or Roadside Unit (RSU) being provisioned by the ISS CMS. In use today in Connected Vehicle (CV) Pilot programs, the ISS DMD Service provides visibility into the interactions that OBUs and RSUs have with the ISS CMS, providing a rich set of reports and detailed auditing information to help fleet, infrastructure owner-operator (IOO), and Department of Transportation (DOT) operators with C-V2X, V2X and C2X security rollouts and deployments. The CMS DMD Service enhances the features of the ISS CMS, which provides certificates to OBUs and RSUs used in USDOT CV Pilots and other state and local V2X dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and C-V2X programs.

As the leading provider of the national SCMS Service for C-V2X and V2X systems, ISS is continuing to build out operational solutions to secure the V2X ecosystem to help assure its secure and reliable operation as a safety-critical system. The ISS DMD Service is essential to ensuring the integrity of the information in the V2X ecosystem because it provides traffic management centers with the ability to monitor, track, and manage security certificates for any device on their networks. The DMD Service not only gives traffic management centers the confidence in the accuracy of the data they are seeing, but it also provides unprecedented visibility to troubleshoot any network issues they may have. Both the ISS CMS and the ISS DMD Service are designed to provide these services on a scalable and efficient international level.

“The promise of the V2X ecosystem is to save lives while reducing accidents and congestion. Ensuring that global V2X, C-V2X and C2X systems are secure and provide reliable data is essential. The ISS Device Management Dashboard Service is a critical component for device and certificate management to ensure all elements in DOT safety-critical networks are secure,” says David Sequino, Co-Founder and President of INTEGRITY Security Services. “We are pleased to offer this service to federal, state, and local DOTs.”

“Neaera works on multiple connected vehicle projects. Having OBU and RSU certificate management visibility in real time fills a critical gap in our solutions to keep our CAV devices and infrastructure up and running,” says Tony English, Owner of Neaera Consulting Group. “Certificate management and visibility of network issues have been a challenge for our state and local DOT clients. The ISS CMS DMD Service is a game-changer allowing us to fill this gap. For the first time, this solution gives us much needed visibility while ensuring the integrity of our connected vehicle networks.”

