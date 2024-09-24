Innovative in-car gaming and traditional driving fun: the MINI Cooper C

The MINI Cooper C impresses with irresistible charm and distinctive charisma. In its latest version, it features sleek lines, tidy surfaces, balanced proportions and now also innovative in-car gaming

With compact proportions and an efficient three-cylinder gasoline engine, the MINI Cooper C brings a dynamic go-kart feeling to the road. The modern design with clear body surfaces and distinctive front grille transfers the brand’s tradition into the present day. The minimalistic interior design combines clear forms with generous space and a new central instrument.

In-Car Gaming makes it possible: Increased digital experience with new gaming fun.

The round central instrument with OLED display combines all vehicle information and, in addition to innovative assistance systems for navigation and vehicle control, includes convenient operating functions for the driver and all occupants. In addition, the OLED display in all models of the new MINI family offers another digital innovation. Mattel, Inc., AirConsole, and MINI have added in-car gaming in the new MINI Family with UNO, the world’s #1 traditional games property. Following the success of the previous BMW integration, stationary drivers can connect any passenger to UNO Car Party! via the infotainment system, using their personal devices for up to four players. UNO’s simple, universal gameplay, transcending languages and cultures, brings people together in a new entertainment experience in the car. Vehicles must be in park to enable gameplay.After the exciting pit stop game, it’s back on the road in the new MINI Cooper C — agile, aerodynamically optimised and effective.

The four trim variants Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW added the individual look of the MINI Cooper C with a wide range of equipment options. For varied contrasts, the exterior colors can be combined with one of four roof colors and thus provide opportunities for individual characteristics.

The MINI Cooper C: Efficient drive and safe comfort.

The 115 kW/156 hp three-cylinder engine of the MINI Cooper C (combined fuel consumption: 6.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 140 g/km in accordance with WLTP) achieves a torque of 230 Nm and accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. The precisely coordinated suspension and damping system guarantees the British premium small car agile handling — whether in city traffic or on curved country roads. Powerful brakes and direct steering ensure safety, comfort and driving pleasure in equal measure.



Numerous assistance systems for safe and comfortable driving.

The new MINI Operating System 9 is intuitive and easy to operate. Thanks to the unique OLED display and the voice-controlled MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, occupants have more control, connectivity and personalization than ever before. MINI Navigation helps you navigate through 3D visualization and augmented view and, in addition to current information on traffic conditions, also provides information on free parking spaces including an integrated digital payment option and much more. Camera and radar-based assistance functions increase safety and, if required, assist with steering and lane keeping. In city traffic, stop-and-go situations can be handled confidently thanks to automatic speed and distance management.

SOURCE: BMW Group