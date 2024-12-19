Infiniti QX80 and QX60 awarded for excellence in safety by IIHS

Infiniti's luxury SUVs, the all-new 2025 QX80 and 2024-2025 QX60, have earned Top Safety Pick ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) for 2024, reaffirming Infiniti's commitment to safety, advanced technology and luxury craftsmanship

The Infiniti QX60 was once again recognized for its excellence in safety, achieving Top Safety Pick+ for the third consecutive year, leading in crashworthiness, pedestrian front crash prevention and headlight performance. Featuring a robust suite of standard safety systems—Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection1, Rear Automatic Braking2, Predictive Forward Collision Warning3, Lane Departure Warning4, Blind Spot Warning5, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert6—QX60 combines advanced protection, sophisticated design and spacious three-row seating, making it ideal for families and luxury buyers.

The all-new 2025 QX80 earned Top Safety Pick by demonstrating exceptional structural integrity and advanced safety technology. Features such as Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection1, Blind Spot Intervention® and Smart Rearview Mirror7 enhance driver confidence, while available ProPILOT Assist 2.1 provides smoother, more intuitive freeway driving.

Research shows that safety is a top priority for car buyers, particularly for families and luxury SUV shoppers. According to J.D. Power, advanced safety features are among the top factors influencing new vehicle purchases8, while McKinsey & Company reports that luxury consumers expect cutting-edge driver-assistance technologies as standard9. Recognition from IIHS, such as the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+, helps buyers make confident, informed decisions about their vehicle choices.

“Infiniti’s best-selling QX60 and flagship QX80 are core to our lineup and represent the perfect blend of safety technologies, luxury and performance,” said Craig Keeys, group vice president, Infiniti Americas. “QX60 and QX80 reflect our ongoing commitment to client safety and satisfaction and play an integral role in our product renaissance.”

To achieve the 2024 Top Safety Pick+ rating, vehicles tested by IIHS must score a “Good” rating in small overlap front, updated side-impact crash test, and no less than an “Acceptable” in the updated moderate overlap front; feature headlights rated “Good” or “Acceptable” across all trims; and score “Acceptable” or “Good” ratings in vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention systems.

SOURCE: Infiniti