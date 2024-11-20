Infiniti QX60 earns Vincentric Lowest CPO Cost to Own Award

For the second year in a row, the INFINITI QX60 has earned the top spot in the Large Luxury SUV segment of the 2025 Vincentric Lowest Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Cost to Own in America Awards

For the second year in a row, the Infiniti QX60 has earned the top spot in the Large Luxury SUV segment of the 2025 Vincentric Lowest Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Cost to Own in America Awards. This accolade underscores Infiniti’s commitment to delivering luxury, reliability and value to its client.

The QX60 continues to be Infiniti’s top-selling CPO model, with sales now comprising 30% of the brand’s overall CPO mix. Known for its bold styling, advanced technology and meticulously crafted interior, the QX60 has become a favorite among luxury SUV buyers.

As consumer interest in pre-owned vehicles remains strong, Infiniti’s CPO program provides a compelling option for those seeking the Infiniti Total Ownership Experience®. Infiniti’s Certified Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned Select programs include benefits such as rigorous vehicle inspections1, confidence-inspiring warranties2, and roadside assistance3.

“The award from Vincentric highlights our commitment to delivering luxury vehicles that offer lasting quality and exceptional value,” said Bob Welby, senior director, Operations, Infiniti USA. “The QX60 continues to set the standard for reliability and client trust in the luxury SUV market.”

The 2025 Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned Value in America Awards are determined by analyzing the average ownership costs across all trim levels of a model over five years and 15,000 miles per year. Vincentric calculates ownership costs by evaluating factors such as depreciation, insurance, repairs, maintenance, financing, fuel, taxes, fees, and opportunity costs.

The QX60’s low cost of ownership is a direct result of its exceptional quality and engineering. Additionally, Infiniti’s introduction of Infiniti Premium Care, which includes complimentary maintenance for the first three years of ownership on select new vehicles can, in some cases, carry over to CPO models – further enhancing the ownership experience.

To provide even more flexibility, Infiniti now offers a CPO lease option specifically for the QX60, reflecting the brand’s ongoing efforts to meet client needs and expand options for luxury vehicle ownership.

SOURCE: Infiniti