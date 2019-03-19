Infiniti Motor Company names Mike Colleran as Global Division Vice President, Marketing and Sales Operations

Infiniti Motor Company has announced that Mike Colleran is appointed to the position of Global Division Vice President, Marketing and Sales Operations effective April 1st. Currently Group Vice President, INFINITI Americas, Colleran will be based at INFINITI’s headquarters in Hong Kong.

In this role, Colleran will be responsible for all marketing and sales operations for INFINITI globally. He will report directly to Christian Meunier, Chairman and Global President of INFINITI.

Prior to his current role, Colleran was Vice President, Nissan Northeast Region, where he was responsible for regional sales and marketing, incentive spending, distribution, dealer network development, financial controls, and dealer and customer satisfaction. Formerly Colleran was Regional Vice President, Nissan Canada, Inc., and was responsible for Nissan’s dealer network operations across the Canadian market.

Before joining Nissan North America in 2011, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of SAAB Cars North America and previously held several marketing and sales leadership roles with increasing responsibilities at General Motors including Cadillac.

Colleran served in the United States Marine Corps for eight years, obtaining the rank of Captain, and holds a bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University and a master’s degree in business administration from Marymount University.

SOURCE: Infiniti