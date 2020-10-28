INFINITI Lounge at new global headquarters to showcase premium brand

The INFINITI Lounge officially opened today inside the Nissan Gallery at Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama. The area, dedicated to the luxury brand, includes two of INFINITI’s most iconic, design-forward vehicles, including the recently unveiled QX60 Monograph design study that previews an upcoming SUV to be revealed next year, and the Q Inspiration sedan concept that showcases an exciting direction for the brand. Other vehicles will be displayed in the future. The schedule of the rotating exhibit vehicles to be announced later.

The INFINITI Lounge design aesthetic was inspired by the automaker’s renowned international auto show displays designed in conjunction with Kengo Kuma architects, whose seamless blend of nature and technology has captivated audiences around the world.

The Nissan Gallery attracts approximately 1.25 million customers annually (numbers reflective of pre-COVID-19 pandemic). The space serves as a home base for disseminating Nissan’s product and corporate information through test drives, exhibitions where you can get familiar with cars and cutting-edge technologies in a relaxed environment, and various events that children and adults can enjoy.

With the opening of the new INFINITI Lounge, the Nissan Gallery will become a more diverse transmission base as a flagship gallery and can be enjoyed by a wider range of customers, including those from overseas. Please take this opportunity to visit the Nissan Gallery and the INFINITI Lounge.

SOURCE: INFINITI