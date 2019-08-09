INFINITI celebrates 30th anniversary with debut of EDITION 30 lineup at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance

As INFINITI continues to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the company will debut its EDITION 30 lineup of specially equipped models at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance.

“INFINITI was born to redefine the rules within the luxury space, and we continue to deliver a level of luxury that is meant to be lived in and to be experienced to the fullest,” said Jeff Pope, group vice president, INFINITI Americas. “The INFINITI EDITION 30 models are the latest representation of this vision, bringing together inspired design and advanced driver assistance technology that we pioneered.”

The EDITION 30 models include specially trimmed versions of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80, featuring some of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that INFINITI has brought to market. Included as standard are features typically offered as part of the ProASSIST package, such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention and Predictive Forward Collision Warning. Additionally, EDITION 30 vehicles feature unique dark chrome exterior grille surround, fender trim and rear finisher in addition to black side-view mirrors, dark-finish wheels and body color rear apron.

The INFINITI EDITION 30 lineup will arrive at retailers in the fall of 2019 as 2020 models. More details on these vehicles will be available closer to on-sale date.

INFINITI Motor Company Ltd., with representation in markets around the world, will electrify its portfolio in the next three years. The INFINITI brand, launched in 1989, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Shanghai. The brand has been widely acclaimed for its daring design and innovative driver-assistance technologies. From the 2016 season, INFINITI is a technical partner of the Renault F1 Team, contributing its expertise in hybrid performance.

