Infineon expands its Bluetooth® portfolio with eight new parts, including the AIROC™ CYW89829 Bluetooth LE MCU for automotive applications

Infineon Technologies AG today announced the expansion of its Bluetooth ® portfolio by eight new products in the AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 microcontroller (MCU) family, featuring Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) and modules optimized for industrial, consumer, and automotive use cases. The high integration of the CYW20829 product family allows designers to reduce bill-of-material (BOM) cost and device footprint in a wide variety of applications, including PC accessories, low-energy audio, wearables, solar micro inverters, asset trackers, health and lifestyle, home automation and others. Product designers also benefit from Infineon’s rich development infrastructure and commitment to robust security, with support for secure boot and execution environments and cryptography acceleration to safeguard sensitive data.

The latest automotive part in the product family, the AIROC CYW89829 Bluetooth Low-Energy MCU, is ideal for car access and wireless battery management systems (wBMS) applications, due to its robust RF performance, long range and latest Bluetooth 5.4 features including PAwR (Periodic Advertising with Responses). The dual ARM ® Cortex ® core design of the chip family features separate application and Bluetooth Low Energy subsystems that deliver full featured support for Bluetooth 5.4, low-power, 10 dBm output power without a PA, integrated flash, CAN FD, crypto accelerators, high security including Root of Trust (RoT), and is PSA level 1 ready.

“Infineon offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of IoT solutions. Our Bluetooth solutions offer robust connectivity and the latest features,” said Shantanu Bhalerao, Vice President of the Bluetooth Product Line, Infineon Technologies. “Our automotive AIROC CYW89829 Bluetooth LE MCU, and versatile AIROC Bluetooth CYW20829 LE MCU deliver ultra-low power and a high degree of integration for a better user experience across various applications in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.”

Infineon has been working with customers to design with current products in the CYW20829 family and has received positive reviews:

“The Infineon CYW20829 is the leading Bluetooth part in the market, which has passed the latest Bluetooth 5.4 certification,” said Kevin Wang, CEO of ITON. “CYW20829 has very good RF performance, supports PAwR and LE Audio. These features bring more possibilities in consumer and industrial markets.”

“CYW20829, with perfect RF performance, flexible API, and good long-range features, provides a good solution for commercial lighting, industrial IoT, and more,” said Cai Yi, CEO of Pairlink.

“Earlier this year, the Bluetooth SIG released version 5.4 of the specification with new features: Periodic Advertising with Responses and Encrypted Advertising Data. These features implemented on Infineon’s CYW20829 chips allow Addverb to develop a secure monitoring and controlling system for a fleet of wireless robots in the industrial warehouse, satisfying safety requirements,” said Tapan Pattnayak, Chief Scientist at Addverb, a global leader in robotics.

Availability

The new products are available in a range of variants, each with its specific characteristics and focus applications.

Products currently in production are:

CYW20829B0000, in a 56QFN SoC package, 6×6 mm, designed for PC accessories, remotes, ESL, and low-end BLE MCUs

CYW20829B0010, packaged in 56QFN SoC with a dimension of 6×6 mm, suitable for gaming accessories and LE Audio products

CYW20829B0-P4EPI100 and CYW20829B0-P4TAI100 modules, both with a dimension of 14.5×19 mm, suitable for long-range, asset tracking, power tools, and generic Bluetooth LE use cases

Sampling now are:

CYW20829B0021, in a 40QFN SoC package, 6×6 mm, suited for industrial and long-range applications

CYW89829B0022, in a 40QFN SoC package 6×6 mm, designed for wireless BMS and car access

CYW89829B0232, in a 77BGA SoC package, 7×8 mm, suitable for wireless BMS and car access

In the second quarter of 2025, samples are expected of the CYW20829B1230, which will be available in a 64 Ball BGA SoC package with a dimension of 4.5×4.5 mm and suitable for wearables, power tools, and asset tracking

SOURCE: Infineon