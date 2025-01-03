Infineon and Flex showcase zone controller design platform for software-defined vehicles

Infineon Technologies AG and Flex, a diversified global manufacturer and new preferred automotive design partner for Infineon, are showcasing the new Flex Modular Zone Controller design platform for software-defined vehicles at CES 2025

Infineon Technologies AG and Flex, a diversified global manufacturer and new preferred automotive design partner for Infineon, are showcasing the new Flex Modular Zone Controller design platform for software-defined vehicles at CES 2025. The platform is an innovative, scalable zone control unit (ZCU) that features a modular microcontroller (MCU) architecture and common hardware building blocks.

The Flex Modular Zone Controller platform is an automotive-grade design solution for rapid ZCU implementation, enabling automakers to deliver software-defined vehicles at scale with resilience. The combination of Infineon’s innovative chipsets with Flex’s design and advanced manufacturing capabilities provides automakers a next-generation zone controller platform with optimized Power-Distribution, Gateway and Motor-Control solutions. This production-ready platform can be quickly adapted to automakers’ specific requirements, speeding manufacturing ramp-up and time-to-market.

‘We at Infineon are very pleased to be working with Flex, whose design expertise complements our strengths,” said Hans Adlkofer, SVP Automotive Systems Group of Infineon. “The combination of our achievements in cost and performance-optimized chipsets with the flexibility and the “design house-typical” development speed enables our customers to adapt their ZCUs to their specific requirements.”

“As software-defined vehicles pave the way for next-generation mobility, the automotive industry must embrace partnerships that empower automakers to move faster and focus their resources on creating brand-defining experiences through software,” said Mike Thoeny, President, Automotive, Flex. “Flex’s collaboration with Infineon on advanced compute platforms exemplifies how deep ecosystem partnerships can enable automakers to launch software-defined vehicles with greater resilience and speed.”

The Flex Modular Zone controller platform optimizes ZCU development by enabling efficient and fast implementation. Its optimized chipset from Infineon supports rapid evaluation of key component features, including Hardware Data Accelerators (Date Routing Engine/CAN Routing Engine), sequential diagnostics, I²T protection and SPI control, enabling early performance optimization. With endpoint-agnostic control implementation, the platform allows seamless integration of the modular MCU with power distribution and actuation functions.

SOURCE: Infineon