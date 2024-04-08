Infineon and Amkor deepen partnership and strengthen European supply chain for semiconductor solutions

Infineon Technologies AG, a leader in power systems and IoT, is strengthening its outsourced backend manufacturing footprint in Europe and announced a multi-year partnership with Amkor Technology, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services

Infineon Technologies AG, a leader in power systems and IoT, is strengthening its outsourced backend manufacturing footprint in Europe and announced a multi-year partnership with Amkor Technology, Inc., a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. Both companies have agreed on operating a dedicated packaging and test center at Amkor’s manufacturing site in Porto. Operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2025.

With this long-term agreement, Infineon and Amkor further strengthen their partnership, extending the classical Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business model. Amkor will expand its facilities in Porto and run the production line, providing dedicated clean room space, and Infineon will provide an onsite team with engineering and development support. The cooperation further strengthens the European semiconductor supply chain and contributes to making it more resilient – especially for automotive customers. It complements Infineon’s already diversified manufacturing footprint, balancing inhouse and outsourced production capabilities.

”We are pleased to further deepen our partnership with Amkor and will contribute with our engineering and development expertise,” said Alexander Gorski, Executive Vice President and responsible for Infineon’s global Backend Operations. ”Infineon and Amkor are jointly increasing geographical resilience and supply security for our customers. Together, we are strengthening Europe’s importance as a location for semiconductor manufacturing. For 20 years, Infineon has been successfully operating a large service center in Porto, now with more than 600 employees. With the joint manufacturing center, we are becoming even more deeply rooted in Portugal’s excellent semiconductor ecosystem. We are looking forward to further increasing our footprint in Portugal.”

“Amkor is proud to expand our partnership with Infineon,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We continue to invest in our Porto manufacturing site, expanding capacity as well as broadening our Advanced packaging and test technology portfolio. This collaboration represents another milestone for both companies in enhancing supply chain resiliency for advanced products supporting Automotive & Industrial end markets.”

SOURCE: Infineon